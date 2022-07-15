ESPN to Exclusively Televise Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Game on Monday, August 1

ESPN today announced it will exclusively televise an American League Championship Series rematch on Monday, August 1, as the Boston Red Sox and All-Star Rafael Devers visit the Houston Astros and All-Star José Altuve. The exclusive ESPN telecast begins at 7 p.m. ET and will also stream via the ESPN App.

The Astros currently lead the American League West by 11 games and rank second in the latest ESPN MLB Power Rankings. The Red Sox currently rank seventh.

The Red Sox vs. Astros game will follow the July 31 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell as the Chicago Cubs and All-Star Willson Contreras visit the San Francisco Giants and All-Star Joc Pederson. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell begins at 7 p.m. and is available on ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

