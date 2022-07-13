ESPN to Exclusively Televise the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby as Part of Significant Week of MLB Coverage from Los Angeles

ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Mid-Summer Classic for the 24 th Time

ESPN to Nationally Televise First Round of the 2022 MLB Draft on July 17

ESPN will be the exclusive home of the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET as part of a significant week of MLB coverage around MLB All-Star 2022 from Los Angeles. Karl Ravech will be the voice of the Home Run Derby for the sixth time, calling the event with analyst Eduardo Perez and reporters Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.

ESPN2 will offer a Statcast powered by Google Cloud alternate viewing experience alongside the traditional derby telecast. Jason Benetti will provide analytics-driven commentary with Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza and MLB Statcast analyst Mike Petriello. ESPN2 will also have its own Statcast edition of Baseball Tonight hosted by Benetti, Mendoza and Petriello starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ernesto Jerez will be the voice of the Home Run Derby in Spanish for ESPN Deportes, along with analyst Luis Alfredo Alvarez and reporters Carolina Guillen and Monica Puig, plus contributions from Mauricio Pedroza, Herculez Gomez and Katia Castorena.

For the 24th time, ESPN Radio will serve as the exclusive, national home of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Doug Glanville will describe the game action over the airwaves with Olney and Tim Kurkjian reporting from the dugouts. In addition, ESPN Radio will broadcast the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, with Roxy Bernstein joining Glanville on the call as Sciambi reports from the field.

ESPN will televise approximately six hours of T-Mobile Home Run Derby coverage on Monday, July 18, beginning at 4 p.m. with a two-hour edition of Baseball Tonight, live from Los Angeles. Kevin Connors will host with contributions from Kurkjian, Mendoza, Chris Burke, Jeff Passan, Kyle Peterson and Xavier Scruggs. Baseball Tonight will also lead into the Home Run Derby at 7 p.m. on ESPN. BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, will stream live on ESPN’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN App at 7:30 p.m. with Phil Murphy and Joon Lee. All-Star coverage continues on Tuesday, July 19, at 5 p.m. as Ravech, Perez and Mendoza host an additional hour of Baseball Tonight ahead of the MLB All-Star Game.

Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will host the T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Show on Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m. on ESPN, unveiling the matchups for the event. The current field of participants includes back-to-back derby champion, the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, plus the St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols and the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.

MLB Draft on ESPN

ESPN will nationally televise the first round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday, July 17, at 7 p.m. ET. Ravech will host the event in Los Angeles with lead analyst and MLB Draft expert Kiley McDaniel, plus Perez, Mendoza, Peterson, Burke and Passan contributing from site. Coverage will also air on ESPN international platforms. McDaniel’s third and final Mock Draft will run on ESPN.com on Friday, July 15.

ESPN.com’s dedicated MLB Draft page will feature a variety of MLB Draft storylines and analysis, including all of McDaniel’s Mock Drafts and rankings, an MLB Draft guide for all 30 teams and the casual fan’s guide to the MLB Draft.

Upcoming ESPN MLB Programming:

Date Time (ET) Event Commentators Platform(s) Thursday, July 14 7 p.m. T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Show Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN Sunday, July 17 2 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals* — ESPN+ 7 p.m. MLB First-Year Player Draft Karl Ravech, Kiley McDaniel, Eduardo Perez, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Jeff Passan ESPN, ESPN App Monday, July 18 4 p.m. Baseball Tonight Kevin Connors, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Chris Burke, Jeff Passan, Kyle Peterson, Xavier Scruggs ESPN 7 p.m. Baseball Tonight Kevin Connors, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan, Xavier Scruggs ESPN 7:30 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Statcast Edition Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza, Mike Petriello ESPN2 8 p.m. T-Mobile Home Run Derby ESPN: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney, Marly Rivera ESPN2: Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza, Mike Petriello ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Doug Glanville, Jon “Boog” Sciambi ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Carolina Guillen, Monica Puig, Mauricio Pedroza, Herculez Gomez ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App (following the T-Mobile Home Run Derby ESPN Films’ “The Captain” debut episode — ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN App Tuesday, July 19 8 p.m. MLB All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Buster Olney, Tim Kurkjian ESPN Radio Thursday, July 21 1 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins* — ESPN+ 10 p.m. Exclusive national MLB second-half opener: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN App Friday, July 22 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles* — ESPN+ Saturday, July 23 1 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox* — ESPN+ Sunday, July 24 1:30 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox* — ESPN+ 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Taco Bell: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets ESPN: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, David Cone, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Doug Glanville ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

*Subject to local blackout restrictions