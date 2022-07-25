ESPN2 and ESPN+ Present UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday 

Tuesday: England vs. Sweden at 3 p.m. ET; Wednesday: Germany vs. France at 3 p.m.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. each day with pregame show

Live studio presence and match commentary from site and ESPN Bristol, Conn. studio

ESPN will continue its unprecedented coverage of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 with the live presentation of semifinal matches – England vs. Sweden on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET and Germany vs. France on Wednesday at 3 p.m. – on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. each day with a pregame show. The semifinals will also stream live on the ESPN App.

Commentators Ian Darke and Julie Foudy will call the remaining three matches – semifinals and final – from the stadiums, alongside Alexis Nunes and analyst Emma Hayes who will provide on-site studio segments. Kay Murray and Sebastian Salazar, analysts Steffi Jones, Danielle Slaton, and rules analyst Christina Unkel will host studio segments from Bristol.

Highlights:

Host England (#8 FIFA ranking) plays Sweden (#2) in a matchup between Groups A and C winners, respectively, at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. Led by top goal-scorer Beth Mead, England Women’s National Team is one of two teams to win all its four games in the tournament

England and France are looking for their first UEFA Women’s EURO championship. Sweden won the inaugural tournament in 1984.

ESPN will conclude its unprecedented coverage of the quadrennial tournament with the live presentation of the final on Sunday, July 31, on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 11:30 a.m.

#WEURO2022 Semifinals on ESPN2/ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Tue, July 26 2:30 p.m. UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 England-Sweden Semifinal Pregame Sheffield: Alexis Nunes and Emma Hayes Bristol: Kay Murray, Steffi Jones, Danielle Slaton and Rules Analyst Christina Unkel ESPN2, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Semifinal I: England vs. Sweden Ian Darke and Julie Foudy ESPN2, ESPN+ Wed, July 27 2:30 p.m. UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Germany-France Semifinal Pregame Milton Keynes: Nunes and Hayes Bristol: Sebastian Salazar, Jones, Slaton and Unkel ESPN2, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Semifinal II: Germany vs. France Darke and Foudy ESPN2, ESPN+

