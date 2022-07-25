ESPN8: The Ocho Returns Aug. 5th for Sixth Year; Features Day of Live Events from Rock Hill, SC

Full 24 Hours of Unique Sports Programming on ESPN2; More than 14 Hours from South Carolina

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Host Live The Ocho Show

ESPN8: The Ocho takes over ESPN2 for 24 hours on Friday, Aug. 5, becoming the No. 1 destination for “seldom seen sports.” The latest in the evolution of The Ocho includes 14.5 hours of live events from two venues in Rock Hill, SC – The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and Manchester Meadows. A BOLD strategy indeed, Cotton. The day in South Carolina begins at 8 a.m. ET with the Turf Wars Kickball Invitational and concludes with the US Air Guitar All-Star Air-off at 9 p.m.

Other events taking place in Rock Hill include:

World Axe Throwing League

AWA Wiffle Ball

2022 Bullshooter Invitational Shootout

2022 Pro Breaking Tour Invitational

Pogopalooza Cup 2022

OmegaBall Invitational

USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase

Slippery Stairs

The American Cornhole League (ACL) will host its SuperHole III event at The Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. The quarterfinals will air at 4 p.m. and the finals will air at 8 p.m. The SuperHole event pairs a celebrity with an ACL pro for the competition. Celebrities set to participate include: Jay Cutler, Doug Flutie, Terry Kirby, Ben Rector, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Dawn Staley, Chris Weidman and ESPN and SEC Network’s own Marty Smith.

Smith and co-host Ryan McGee will also anchor a one-hour special The Ocho Show live from inside The Rock Hill Sports & Events Center at 2 p.m.

The Rock Hill venues will each open an hour before the first event. Tickets are required for the ACL SuperHole events and US Quadball will have a “pay what you can” encouraged option to support the league and its athletes.

The surrounding nine-plus hours of content include fan favorites such as corgi races, Spikeball, air hockey, World Chase Tag and Death Diving, while introducing new-to-The-Ocho distinguishable sports such as pickleball, belt sander races, bed races, financial modeling, paper wings and Teqball.

In the days surrounding The Ocho, there will be previews and encores of ESPN8: The Ocho content on ESPN2, including sports such as Jai Alai, knife throwing and US Ultimate Frisbee.

Monday, Aug. 1: 8 p.m. – midnight

Tuesday, Aug. 2: 8 p.m. – midnight

Wednesday, Aug 3: 8 – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 7: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8: 7 p.m. – midnight

ESPN Deportes will feature a block of content in Spanish from noon-2 p.m. including World Chase Tag, Air Hockey and Teqball.

In celebration of The Ocho event, fans can purchase their very own ESPN recreational sports games, including Cornhole and Kan Jam, as well as all-new apparel. These items will be available soon online.

2022 ESPN8: The Ocho Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Location Network Fri, Aug 5 Midnight 2022 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs – ESPN8 12:30 a.m. Evolution of Cliff Diving – ESPN8 1 a.m. The Story of Spikeball – ESPN8 1:30 a.m. USA Pickleball National Championships – ESPN8 2 a.m. Tiny Meeker’s Baddest Bencher on the Planet – ESPN8 2:30 a.m. 2021 Corunna Belt Sander Races – ESPN8 3 a.m. 2022 Noblesville Bed Races – ESPN8 3:30 a.m. Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Competition – ESPN8 4 a.m. 2021 AUDL Championship – ESPN8 4:30 a.m. 2022 eSkootr Championship – ESPN8 5 a.m. Excel Esports: All-Star Battle – ESPN8 5:30 a.m. 2021 World Air Hockey Championships – ESPN8 6 a.m. 2022 World Table Hockey Championships – ESPN8 6:30 a.m. 2022 New Swarm FlingGolf Classic – ESPN8 7 a.m. Red Bull Paper Wings – ESPN8 7:30 a.m. Teqball: World is Curved – ESPN8 8 a.m. Turf Wars Kickball Invitational* Manchester Meadows ESPN8 9 a.m. World Axe Throwing League: The Commissioners Cup* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8 10 a.m. AWA Wiffle Ball at The Ocho* Manchester Meadows ESPN8 11 a.m. 2022 Bullshooter Invitational Shootout* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8 Noon US Quadball Invitational* Manchester Meadows ESPN8 World Chase Tag London – ESPN Deportes 1 p.m. 2022 Pro Breaking Tour Invitational* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8 2021 World Air Hockey Championships – ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Teqball – “World is Curved” – ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. The Ocho Show* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8 3 p.m. Pogopalooza Cup 2022* Manchester Meadows ESPN8 4 p.m. ACL SuperHole III Quarterfinals* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8 5 p.m. OmegaBall Invitational* Manchester Meadows ESPN8 6 p.m. USA Dodgeball All-Star* Showcase Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8 7 p.m. Slippery Stairs at The Ocho* Manchester Meadows ESPN8 8 p.m. ACL SuperHole III Finals* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8 9 p.m. US Air Guitar All-Star Air-off* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8 10:30 p.m. World Chase Tag London – ESPN8 11:30 p.m. Death Diving: Austin – ESPN8

* Live Event

** Schedule Subject to Change

– 30 –

About The Facilities

The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and Manchester Meadows are owned, operated, programmed and maintained by the City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. For more information about these facilities: www.cityofrockhill.com/prt