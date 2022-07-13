ESPN’s Fortnight of Wimbledon Viewership Climbs 26 Percent

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle 3 hours ago

Djokovic’s 21st Major Title Averages 2.2 Million Viewers, up 22 Percent 

ESPN’s viewership for the fortnight of exclusive daily live marathon linear TV coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon climbed 26 percent from 2021 to an average of 647,000 viewers (P2+) over its nearly 150 hours of English-language coverage.  The number of hours encompasses live match coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.  In total, ESPN/ESPN2/ABC presented 157 hours from London when including the six Breakfast at Wimbledon programs and encores of the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Championships on ABC.

Sunday morning’s Gentlemen’s Championship – Novak Djokovic capturing his seventh Wimbledon crown, fourth straight at the All England Club, and 21st Major title overall 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) against Nick Kyrgios – averaged 2.2 million viewers.  That represents an increase of 22 percent from last year (Djokovic over Matteo Berrettini in four sets).  The audience peaked with 3.3 million people at noon ET as the top seed closed out the Australian challenger in the fourth set tie break.

The Ladies’ Championship on Saturday morning saw No. 17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan rally from one set down to defeat No. 3 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.  It was the maiden Major final for both players. The match garnered an average of 1.2 million viewers, up nine percent from a year ago (Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolína Plíšková in three sets).

As always, both Championships were reaired later each day on ABC at 3 p.m.  Those broadcasts averaged 931,000 viewers, an increase of 13 percent. 

