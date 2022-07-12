ESPN’s Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge Team Up to Call Multiple NFL Games This Season

Monday Night Football Titans-Bills (Week 2), Exclusive ESPN+ Presentation of Broncos-Jaguars from London (Week 8), and One Game of NFL on ESPN: Doubleheader Saturday in Week 18

ESPN Re-Signs Levy, Riddick and Orlovsky; Each to Have Multiple Assignments

Rutledge Continues as Host of NFL Live and SEC Nation

ESPN’s Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analysts), along with Laura Rutledge (reporter), will broadcast multiple NFL games during the 2022 NFL season as ESPN’s NFL portfolio grows to 21 regular season matchups, the most in the network’s history. The enhanced slate includes three occurrences where ESPN will produce multiple games in the same week, including the debut of multiple Monday Night Football games on the same night (Week 2) and the first ESPN+ exclusive contest (Week 8). ESPN’s regular season will conclude, once again, with an NFL on ESPN: Doubleheader Saturday (Week 18).

In advance of the season, ESPN has re-signed Levy, Riddick and Orlovsky, with each of them, along with Rutledge, playing an integral part in ESPN’s NFL coverage and beyond. For the 2022 NFL season, as part of those multiple games in the same week/day, the new grouping will call the following games:

Week 2: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (Monday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN) First Monday Night Football ‘Two Games, One Night’ Showcase, as Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles will also play the same night (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (Monday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN) Week 8: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+) from Wembley Stadium in London First exclusive NFL game on ESPN+

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+) from Wembley Stadium in London Week 18: One of the NFL on ESPN: Saturday Doubleheader games (January 7 on ABC and ESPN) Starts at 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

One of the NFL on ESPN: Saturday Doubleheader games (January 7 on ABC and ESPN)

The group will also call both of ESPN’s preseason games: Chicago at Seattle (Aug. 18, 8 p.m.) and Atlanta at New York Jets (Aug. 22, 8 p.m.), with each matchup televised on ESPN.

Levy and Riddick called Monday Night Football during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, with now-San Francisco 49ers quarterback coach Brian Griese. Orlovsky, who has been an NFL studio analyst and college football game analyst with ESPN since 2018, will be making his NFL game debut this season. A veteran of many high profile college football games, Rutledge worked her first NFL game in 2018 and has been a sideline reporter in select NFL games in subsequent seasons.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will make their ESPN NFL premiere, along with Lisa Salters, in Week 1 when the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson travel to Seattle (Sept. 12, 8 p.m.).

Levy to Call NFL Games on ESPN Radio, Continue with NHL Role; Riddick and Orlovsky to Call CFB with Added Studio Presence

As part of their new contracts, Levy, Riddick and Orlovsky will expand their ESPN portfolio with additional assignments.

Levy will call NFL games on ESPN Radio this season on a regular basis. Additionally, he will continue his role with the NHL on ESPN, serving as primary host for the network’s studio coverage along with play-by-play duties.

Riddick will call Thursday night college football on ESPN this season. During the week, the former NFL pro personnel director will remain ESPN’s NFL front office studio analyst, appearing regularly on multiple shows. He also remains on the NFL Draft on ESPN as an analyst.

Orlovsky will continue to call college football games on Saturdays for ESPN and ABC. The former NFL quarterback remains on NFL Live, as the full cast returns, and will continue to appear on additional studio programming.

ESPN’s NFL Portfolio Continues to Grow

ESPN’s enhanced NFL schedule this year is a prelude to even more games starting in the 2023 season when the new rights agreement between ESPN and the NFL begins. Then, ESPN will have 25 games each season, consisting of 23 regular season games, a Super Wild Card game and a Divisional Playoff game.

–30–

Contact: Derek Volner ([email protected])