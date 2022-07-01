First Live Wimbledon Matches on ABC Highlight the “Middle Weekend”

Historic First: Scheduled Matches on the Middle Sunday

Celebration of Centre Court’s 100th Anniversary on Sunday

Breakfast at Wimbledon Returns Saturday, Sunday at 7 a.m. ET Including “High Tea with Coco Gauff” on Saturday and “All England Club: All Access” Sunday

Cross-Court Coverage with ESPN, ESPN2 all Day Monday-Wednesday

As part of ESPN’s expanded and exclusive coverage of this year’s tournament – and for the first time in its long and storied history of broadcasting sports – this weekend ABC will air live Wimbledon matches. ESPN’s daily marathon telecasts will begin at 7 a.m. ET both Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, with the one-hour Breakfast at Wimbledon, hosted by Chris McKendry, presenting highlights, discussion, interviews and features. Other weekend highlights include a special ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the famed Centre Court – called “the cathedral of tennis” – on Sunday.

Saturday’s telecast will include a duel of American women – No. 20 Amanda Anisimova vs. No. 11 Coco Gauff, Nick Kyrgios vs. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, and No. 27 Lorenzo Sonego vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal who is halfway to a Grand Slam having won the Australian and French Opens for a career total of 22 Major championships, the record.

The break of long-standing Wimbledon tradition by scheduling play on the “Middle Sunday,” to date always a day of rest at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, provides the opportunity for ABC to present live matches from 1 – 4 p.m. both days, following ESPN’s windows. ABC aired Wimbledon coverage on tape three times previously – on the final day in 1963, 1964 and 1968.

Saturday’s Breakfast at Wimbledon will include a segment with Mary Joe Fernandez having “high tea” English style with Coco Gauff and “A Day in the Queue.” On Sunday before the Centre Court Ceremony, one segment features “All England Club: All Access” and another, “100 Years of Centre Court Reflections” with greats of the game talking about their memories there.

With the start of the second week, “Cross-Court Coverage” returns Monday – Wednesday as both ESPN (Centre Court) and ESPN2 (No. 1 Court, others) are on the air all day. On Monday, the Round of 16 will conclude, followed by Quarterfinal matches the next two days.

Every day, all matches not on linear TV are available on either ESPN+ or ESPN3. The fortnight of daily marathon coverage from all 18 courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Ladies’ Championship and the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on ESPN on Saturday, July 9, and the Gentlemen’s Championship and the Ladies’ Doubles Championship on Sunday, July 10,

ESPN & Wimbledon 2022, Friday, July 1 – Wed., July 6

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event Mon, June 27 – Sun, July 10 Daily, starting at 6 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 All 18 Courts, all day Fri, July 1 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN Third Round Sat, July 2 7 – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Third Round 1 – 4 p.m. ABC Sun, July 3 6 – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 7 – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Round of 16 1 – 4 p.m. ABC Mon, July 4 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN2 Round of 16, No.1 Court & others 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16, Centre Court 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Tue, July 5 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals, Centre Court 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 Quarterfinals, No.1 Court 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals, Centre Court Wed, July 6 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals, Centre Court 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 Quarterfinals, No.1 Court 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals, Centre Court

