First-Time Winner Guaranteed at Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship Saturday on ESPN: No. 3 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 17 Elena Rybakina

ESPN+ with all Outer Courts – Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and More

Breakfast at Wimbledon Starts Championship Weekend at 8 a.m. ET Each Day

Ladies’ Championship Encore on ABC at 3 p.m.

Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on ESPN after the Ladies’ Championship

Viewership Update: After 10 Days, ESPN/ESPN2/ABC up 36%; ESPN’s Tuesday Action up 41%

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon continues from London on ESPN on Saturday, July 9, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 8 a.m. ET and the Ladies’ Championship between No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and No. 17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at 9 a.m. It will be the fifth consecutive Wimbledon with a first-time Ladies champion in SW19. Also, not only would it be the first Major title for either woman, but neither has previously reached a Major’s semifinals. The two have faced each other three times with Jabeur winning two. Chris Fowler will call the match with Hall of Famer Chrissie Evert.

No. 3 Ons Jabeur is the first woman from Africa to make a Major singles final in the Open Era. The 27-year-old has won 11 consecutive matches and 22 of her past 24. Here 2022 has included her biggest win to date, in Madrid, runner-up finishes in Rome and Charleston and a recent title on the grass in Berlin. Last year was the first time she finished the season ranked in the Top 10 when she concluded the year at No. 10. Two weeks earlier, she had reached No. 7, her all-time high.

No. 17 Elena Rybakina, the first Kazakh singles player (male or female) to reach a Major semifinal, has only played Wimbledon once before, a fourth-round result last year. A resident of Moscow, Russia, she has competed under the flag of Kazakhstan since 2018. Her meteoric rise in the WTA rankings – she was No. 616 at the end of 2016 and 191 to close the 2018 campaign – she reached her career high of No. 12 earlier this year.

In addition, the Ladies’ Championship will be followed by the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship. Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, the No. 14 seed, will square off against No. 2 Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, both from Croatia. Darren Cahill and Brad Gilbert will be in the famed Centre Court Bunker to describe the action.

ESPN+ with All Other Courts including Five Championships

Beyond the two championships on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available on the ESPN App with ESPN+, including Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action. Five championships will be awarded – in Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles, Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles, Girls’ Singles and Doubles and Boys’ Doubles.

ESPN’s Audience Continues to Outpace 2021, After 10 Days ESPN/ESPN2/ABC up 36%

After 10 days of Wimbledon, the ESPN/ESPN2/ABC audience is up 36% compared to last year. The average is 587K viewers, compared to 433K in 2021.

-30-