Presenters and Attendees Announced for The 2022 ESPYS Hosted by Stephen Curry this Wednesday on ABC

The 2022 ESPYS Media Kit: https://bit.ly/3hmSXAh

This Wednesday, some of the world’s best athletes and biggest stars will join host Stephen Curry for The 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One. The star-studded evening celebrates the best moments from the year in sports and will air live on ABC July 20 from 8 – 11 p.m. ET from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Country music star Mickey Guyton will be performing, with Travis Kelce providing backstage coverage, and the House of Vibe All-Stars will be providing musical entertainment throughout the show.

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include: Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player), John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer, Small Axe), Alison Brie (Spin Me Round), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman), Ryan Garcia (Boxing), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam, XFL Owner), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trevante Rhodes (Hulu’s Mike), Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP), Lindsey Vonn (Skiing), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more. UCLA Student Athletes Maya Brady (Softball) and Kam Brown (Football) will serve as trophy presenters.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include: Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma Softball), Liz Cambage (Los Angeles Sparks), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury, Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Doug Edert (St. Peter’s Men’s Basketball), Allyson Felix (Track & Field), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Eileen Gu (Skiing), Madison Hammond (Angel City FC), Tobin Heath (OL Reign), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Katie Ledecky (Swimming), Chloe Kim (Snowboarding), Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), Bryce Young (Alabama Football), more.

As previously announced by ESPN, former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; author, athlete, and retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual; and broadcaster, hall of famer, and college basketball icon Dick Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Additionally, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part this year’s show including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, and the League Humanitarian Leadership Award.

About The 2022 ESPYS

The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Curry will be joined by top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $165 million for the V Foundation over the past 29 years. The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions and Executive Produced by Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions. Follow The 2022 ESPYS on Twitter @ESPYS.

-30-