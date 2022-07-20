SEC Network Announces First Stop of SEC Nation, TrueSouth Season 5 and more at SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions

SEC Nation Flies to Fayetteville for Week 1 Cincinnati-Arkansas Showdown

ESPN and SEC Network host Laura Rutledge addressed the media on Wednesday at SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, sharing a handful of updates across the network leading into the 2022 college football campaign.

Week 1 of the season sees SEC Nation travel to the Natural State for College Football Playoff semifinalist Cincinnati facing off in Fayetteville against Arkansas. SEC Nation will be live from 10 a.m. – noon ET, as the Nation crew previews a full day of football on Sept. 3. Laura Rutledge returns as host for her sixth season, her seventh on the show overall, alongside Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper is live on Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m., as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will return to the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall. Further details regarding set location, on-site sponsor activations and more will be announced closer to kickoff.

The fifth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood debuts on Sunday, Sept. 11. The series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. The James Beard Award-nominated show showcases Tompkinsville, Ky.; Madisonville & Camp Benton, Tenn.; Jackson, Miss.; Brunswick, Ga. and a special behind-the-scenes finale to finish out season 5.

