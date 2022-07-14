SEC Network Set for 2022 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, Featuring Wall-to-Wall Coverage from Atlanta

46 hours of original programming spread over four days, matching the most in SECN history

More than a dozen on-air personalities on site to provide insight and commentary

Talking season is upon us and SEC Network boasts 46 hours of original programming surrounding the 2022 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, the most in the network’s history. SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show will showcase complete coverage from the annual media days event.

An expansive roster of college football analysts will contribute to SEC Network’s presence in Atlanta, including Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum, Benjamin Watson and Chris Doering. Studio hosts for the four-day conference media day kickoff include Laura Rutledge, Joe Tessitore, Peter Burns, Alyssa Lang and Finebaum.

SEC This Morning

SEC This Morning Presented by Bush’s Beans, hosted by Peter Burns and Chris Doering, returns for its fourth SEC Kickoff. The duo delves into all things SEC, with all the headlines, highlights and hijinks from around the conference. The show will be simulcast on SEC Network live from College Football Hall of Fame, and will air at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, July 18 and then at 7 a.m. the rest of the week until the start of each day’s podium action. The show is simulcast on Sirius XM channel 374.

SEC Now

SEC Now: 2022 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions will have full coverage from Atlanta beginning Monday, July 18 at 11 a.m., with analysis and insight of the day’s proceedings. Coaches and players from all 14 SEC teams will stop by the set during their time at the media event. Laura Rutledge, Joe Tessitore, Alyssa Lang and Peter Burns will rotate duties in the anchor chair, with nearly two dozen hours of SEC Now surrounding all 14 coaches’ podium trips.

The Paul Finebaum Show

The network’s coverage will also be anchored by The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions each afternoon, with various coaches, players and media cycling through the SEC Network set. The show, which will have reaction to the latest news and buzz of the annual college football kickoff event, will also air on ESPN Radio.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season Presented by Bush’s Beans – Marty Smith and Ryan McGee chat with all 14 head coaches and several student-athletes, meeting at the crossroads of southern culture and college football. This is the fourth SEC Kickoff for the duo, who became the talk of talking season back in 2018 when asking what side coaches stood on: biscuits or cornbread. The conversations will be produced into two specials, which will air at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Year of the Dawg – an hour-long documentary special on Georgia's first College Football Playoff National Championship crown.

– an hour-long documentary special on Georgia’s first College Football Playoff National Championship crown. Podium Pressers – All 16 press conferences, including the 14 SEC head football coaches, Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid, will be available in their entirety on SEC Network+.

All 16 press conferences, including the 14 SEC head football coaches, Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid, will be available in their entirety on SEC Network+. SEC Network Social and Digital: SEC Network social and digital will have full, on-site coverage from the College Football Hall of Fame, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on SECNetwork.com and more.

For full details regarding ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of conference media days, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

SEC Network Programming – SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions