The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft Begins July 7 on ESPN and ESPN+

Day One Coverage from Montreal from 7-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Coverage of Rounds 2-7 Begins on July 8 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+

The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will begin Thursday, July 7, with first round coverage from 7-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+ in the U.S., live from Bell Centre in Montreal.

ESPN’s presentation of the first round of the draft will feature host John Buccigross and Emily Kaplan reporting from on site. ESPN NHL analysts Kevin Weekes and Brian Boucher will be joined by draft and hockey analytics expert Meghan Chayka in studio from Bristol.

Day two draft coverage of Rounds 2-7 will begin at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and the NHL Network.

What: 2022 NHL Draft presented by Upper Deck

When & Where: Thursday, July 7 from 7-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ (Round 1)

Friday, July 8, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and NHL Network (Rounds 2-7)

Who: ESPN’s John Buccigross will host Round 1 coverage with ESPN hockey writer and reporter Emily Kaplan from on site at Bell Centre. ESPN hockey analysts Kevin Weekes and Brian Boucher will be joined by draft and hockey analytics expert Meghan Chayka from in studio at Bristol.

More: A full breakdown of 2022 NHL Draft prospects is available here.

