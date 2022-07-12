The Point: Free Agency Special to Air Wednesday, July 13 Exclusively on ESPN+
What: The Point: Free Agency Special will cover all of the free agency signings across the NHL. After The Point concludes, ESPN+ will air TSN’s Free Agent Frenzy.
When & Where:
Wednesday, July 13 on ESPN+
The Point: Free Agency Special | Noon to 2 p.m. ET
TSN’s Free Agent Frenzy | 2 to 6 p.m.
Both specials will be available on-demand immediately following.
Who: ESPN’s final NHL studio show before the fall will be hosted by John Buccigross, who will be joined by Brian Boucher, Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes and Rick DiPietro from Bristol.
