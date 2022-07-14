Top Rank Presents a Battle of Undefeated Junior Welterweights: Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla

LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Friday, July 15

at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

Undercard Streams Exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

Co-Feature with Lightweights Muratalla and Valtierra

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will air Top Rank boxing action live this Friday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET from the Pechanga Summit at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

The main event showcases a battle of undefeated contenders, as Arnold Barboza Jr. (26-0, 10 KOs) takes on Puerto Rican standout Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight showdown.

The co-feature will see lightweight knockout sensation Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs) step up in class versus Mexican contender Jair Valtierra (16-1, 8 KOs). The telecast opens with U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez, Jr (1-0, 1KO) in a six-round heavyweight special feature against Roberto Zavala Jr (2-1-1, 2 KOs). Torrez Jr. scored a knockout in his professional debut in March.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Main Card and Undercard (All times ET)

9 PM Main Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla ESPN ESPN Deportes ESPN+ Co-Feature Raymond Muratalla vs. Jair Valtierra Special Feature Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Roberto Zavala Jr. 7 PM Feature Austin Brooks vs. Victor Saravia ESPN+ Undercard Stephan Shaw vs. Bernardo Marquez Undercard Floyd Diaz vs. Pedro Salome Undercard Jorge Marron Jr. vs. Adrian Yung

