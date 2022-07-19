UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Quarterfinal Matches Set for Wednesday – Saturday on ESPN2

Ian Darke and Julie Foudy to call top-two matches in the round – Wednesday’s England-Spain and Saturday’s France-Netherlands

ESPN’s multiplatform coverage of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 continues with the daily presentation of a quarterfinal round match on ESPN2 beginning Wednesday, July 20, through Saturday, July 23. Six teams – Sweden (2), France (3), Germany (4), Netherlands (5), Spain (7), and host England (8) – in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 quarterfinals are top eight in the current FIFA World Rankings for women’s national teams.

Commentators Ian Darke and Julie Foudy will call the top-two matches in the quarterfinals – Wednesday’s England-Spain and Saturday’s France vs. the Netherlands – with Alexis Nunes reporting from the match sites. Nunes will be on site for three of the four games on ESPN2.

Key matchups:

Host England (#8 FIFA ranking) scored 14 goals in the group stage. Led by forwards Beth Mead (5 goals) and Alessia Russo (3), the tournament’s top scorers, England Women’s National Team will face another tournament favorite, Spain (#7) , at Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove – the competition’s first quarterfinal match – on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET (kick at 3 p.m.)

Saturday at 3 p.m.: France (#3) the reigning UEFA Women's EURO champion Netherlands (#5)is the second matchup of tournament favorites in the quarterfinals, live from New York Stadium in the South Yorkshire town of Rotherham.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Quarterfinals on ESPN2 (Subject to Change):

Date Time (ET) Match (Stadium) Networks Wed, Jul 20 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal I – England vs. Spain (Brighton and Hove) Ian Darke, Julie Foudy and on-site reporter Alexis Nunes Studio: Sebastian Salazar, Emma Hayes and Danielle Slaton ESPN2 Thu, Jul 21 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal II – Germany vs. Austria (Brentford) Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey and on-site Nunes Studio: Kay Murray, Steffi Jones and Slaton ESPN2 Fri, Jul 22 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal III – Sweden vs. Belgium (Manchester) Hildreth and Lindsey Studio: Salazar, Hayes and Jones ESPN2 Sat, Jul 23 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal IV – France vs. Netherlands (Rotherham) Darke, Foudy and on-site Nunes Studio: Murray, Jones and Slaton ESPN2

** Match kick off times are approximately 30 minutes after the coverage starts

