X Games 2022 Day One News and Results

The first day of X Games 2022 took place at the event’s newest venue, the SloanYard, which played host to Vert and MegaPark competitions.

The day opened on Sloan’s custom-built 100-foot Vert ramp where Jimmy Wilkins made X Games history with his fifth- consecutive X Games Vert gold medal. Previously tied with Bucky Lasek for the record of most consecutive Vert gold medals, Wilkins now owns that title outright. He established himself as the skater to beat with his first run: backside air on extension, 180 to switch crooked grind, fastplant, alley-oop frontside Ollie, alley-oop 540 tailgrab, Indy air, 540 Ollie, frontside air, backside air, backside lipslide transfer off of the extension, backside 360 Ollie nose bash to fakie. Though no one could catch Wilkins, Gui Khury and Mitchie Brusco’s second runs were good enough for silver and bronze, respectively.

Next up, Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick saw host Elliot Sloan earn his fifth gold medal and first gold in Vert Best Trick. Elliot stomped a Cab heelflip 720 on his second run that stood up as the best trick of the jam. Gui Khury earned his second medal of the day with a body varial 900 melon for silver and Rony Gomes secured a bronze by landing a kickflip Indy varial 540 in the last run.

BMX MegaPark became the first competition on the new ramp, with Ryan Williams landing a never-been-done trick in his third run to secure the first-ever gold medal. That run included a Cashroll, to a Flair on the first quarterpipe, followed by the first-ever Frontflip Kickless Windshield Wiper and finishing with a Frontflip Flair on the second quarter. The defending X Games Big Air gold medalist, Williams has landed a first in competition trick in each of his Big Air starts at X Games as well. Pat Casey started off his five-discipline X Games with a MegaPark silver and Jaie Toohey took home the bronze.

The final event, Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark, saw a surprise win from Edouard Damestoy, who became the first French Skateboarder to earn an X Games gold medal. His fourth run was what won him gold, with an Indy 720, kickflip Indy 540, kickflip Indy 360, frontside rodeo 540. Host Elliot Sloan earned his second medal of the day, taking silver and Italo Penarrubia earned a bronze, his first X Games medal.

Tomorrow X Games action continues live from Axell Hodges’ Slayground with BMX Dirt and all Moto X events.

More than 15 hours of the best X Games 2022 competitions will air July 22 – 24 on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and the ESPN App. All competitions will stream live on ESPN+ and be available on @XGames YouTube on demand. X Games content will also be presented across the globe through international syndication partners.

For more information on upcoming X Games content and events, please visit XGames.com .

ESPN Images Click HERE to download photos from X Games 2022 ESPN Video Click HERE to download video from X Games 2022

Results

Skateboard Vert

Gold – Jimmy Wilkins

Silver – Gui Khury

Bronze – Mitchie Brusco

Skateboard Vert Best Trick

Gold – Elliot Sloan

Silver – Gui Khury

Bronze – Rony Gomes

BMX MegaPark

Gold – Ryan Williams

Silver – Pat Casey

Bronze – Jaie Toohey

Skateboard MegaPark

Gold – Edouard Damestoy

Silver – Elliot Sloan

Bronze – Italo Penarrubia