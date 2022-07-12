X Games 2022 Returns to Southern California July 20-24 with More than 15 Hours of Live Coverage

X Games 2022 debuts two new disciplines with Skateboard and BMX MegaPark, four new analysts with Blake “Bilko” Williams, Chris Doyle, Renton Millar and Amelia Brodka, and all competitions streaming live on ESPN+.

This event marks the first time X Games content will stream live on ESPN+, in addition to more than 15 hours of the best action sports competition on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC July 20 – 24. X Games will once again collaborate with Instagram and TikTok to bring fans the most extensive coverage on social media.

In addition to the content on ESPN’s U.S.-based media platforms, X Games 2022 will be televised globally in 192 countries and territories to more than 500 million homes.

Social Media & Entertainment Platforms at X Games 2022

With a projected 1000+ posts from July 20-24, @XGames social media will be firing on all cylinders with behind-the-scenes content, viral-potential TikTok’s & Reels and athlete collabs of gold, silver and bronze medal runs. Fans can consume X Games content on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and Snapchat. On TikTok, fans can discover and tune in/watch alongside/stay tuned to the X Games action by checking out #XGames and using the hashtag in their own content for a chance to be featured.

Analysts L to R: Blake Williams, Renton Millar, Amelia Brodka, Chris Doyle

New Analysts Join Host Jack Mitrani

The team of play-by-play commentators and analysts will be comprised of action sports experts and pro athletes. Gary Rogers returns with help from newcomers Renton Millar and Amelia Brodka, covering Skateboard Vert, MegaPark and Women’s events, respectively. Brodka is a two-time X Games competitor and represented Poland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Announcer for the Bondi Bowlarama and X Games Sydney 2018, Millar’s skateboarding career spanned more than 30 years and all facets of the industry.

Chris Doyle will provide BMX analysis and Blake “Bilko” Williams will call Moto X events. A staple at X Games events since 2006, Bilko is a six-time X Games Moto X medalist who provided analysis for Moto X events at X Games Sydney in 2018. Recently providing analysis for the X Games Chiba events, Doyle is a five-time X Games BMX medalist.

Veteran X Games announcers Brandon Graham will commentate for Skateboard and Moto X events and Jimmy Coleman will commentate for BMX and Moto X events, while ESPN’s Victoria Arlen provides the week’s sideline reporting.

