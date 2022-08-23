USTA Exhibition Featuring Top Stars to Benefit Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief Wednesday Night on ESPN+

Nadal, Gauff, Swiatek, Azarenka & More to Participate

in “Tennis Plays for Peace”

The USTA will hold a fundraising exhibition event, “Tennis Plays for Peace,” on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day, at Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York at 7 p.m. ET and live on ESPN+. ESPN’s Patrick McEnroe will host the festivities.

The event will feature a star-studded lineup of today’s top players in a series of singles and mixed doubles matches: Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Victoria Azarenka, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez, Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berrettini plus ESPN’s John McEnroe. The event will kick off a campaign that will deliver at least $2 million to humanitarian relief efforts in that country. To watch: here.

The money raised will help support GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. The USTA also plans to help raise money throughout the tournament. *

“The US Open is a stage that attracts millions of passionate fans, and it is incumbent upon us to help guide this passion to help those who desperately need it,” USTA Chairman of the Board and President Mike McNulty said.

“I’m proud of the way in which our sport has rallied together to lend a much-needed hand to our friends in Ukraine,” McNulty added. “I’m likewise proud that we are able to use the global platform of the US Open to enhance the giving effort, and I urge everyone to do all they can to help us show the people of Ukraine that we stand with them in their time of need.”

