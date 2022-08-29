Weekly football programming begins today

Texas’ home opener against Louisiana-Monroe slated exclusively for Longhorn Network Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. CT

Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare returns Sept. 3

Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, once again has Texas Exes and Longhorn faithful covered as LHN’s football programming slate returns for the 2022 season.

The fall lineup is highlighted by a training camp edition of Texas Football All Access, Rewind with Coach Sark, Longhorn Weekly Presented by Texas Lottery as well as Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas GameDay Final, airing before and after each UT football game.

Weekly Football Programming Returns in Full Force

Longhorn Network’s weekly slate of college football programming will begin each Monday, at 11 a.m. CT, with a live Texas Football Press Conference featuring head coach Steve Sarkisian starting today. Beginning Monday, Sept. 5 and continuing each Monday after the Longhorns play, Lowell Galindo will sit down with the head coach to break down the most recent matchup on Rewind with Coach Sark at 7 p.m. Additionally, Longhorn Weekly Presented by Texas Lottery will air on Thursdays at 7 p.m., starting Thursday, Sept. 1.

Day Time (CT) Programming Mondays 11 a.m. Texas Football Press Conference 7 p.m. Rewind with Coach Sark Thursdays 7 p.m. Longhorn Weekly Presented by Texas Lottery Saturdays Pregame Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare Postgame Texas GameDay Final

All Access is Back

LHN returns its behind-the-scenes show All Access, Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. CT. The half-hour documentary show follows the Longhorns through fall camp, as they prepare for year two with head coach Steve Sarkisian. The show will feature mic’d up access with Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson on the first day of practice along with Chuck Bednarik Award watch list senior DeMarvion Overshown and Coach Sark.

Texas Opens Its Season on LHN

Texas opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe exclusively on LHN at 7 p.m. CT. Lowell Galindo and Sam Acho will call game action against ULM, with Alex Chappell reporting from the sideline.

LHN will also televise the Longhorns’ Week 3 game against UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The Week 3 matchup against UTSA is presented by South Texas Ford Dealers.

Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas GameDay Final Set for 12th Season

Texas GameDay presented by St. David’s Health Care will have pre and postgame coverage throughout the season, beginning on September 3 at 5 p.m. ahead of the Longhorns-Warhawks matchup up.

Texas GameDay begins two hours prior to kick-off and Texas GameDay Final wraps up the day’s coverage with post-game analysis immediately following each game. Host Lowell Galindo will be joined by Fozzy Whittaker, Michael Griffin, newcomer Brian Robison and reporter Alex Loeb live from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Date Time (CT) Program Network Sat, Sept. 3 5 p.m. Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s Health Care LHN 7 p.m. Louisiana-Monroe at Texas Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell LHN Postgame Texas GameDay Final LHN Sat, Sept. 17 5 p.m. Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s Health Care LHN 7 p.m. UTSA at Texas Presented by South Texas Ford Dealers LHN Postgame Texas GameDay Final LHN

