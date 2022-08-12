ACC Network to Present Extensive Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall

Over 70 events slated for ACCN; additional 400-plus events on ACCNX

Sunday’s Best features strong schedule of women’s sports

Friday nights belong to men’s soccer

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2022 fall sports schedule which includes over 70 field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN networks. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry more than 400 ACC events.

The regular season games on ACCN include:

25 women’s soccer games

21 volleyball matches

18 men’s soccer games

10 field hockey games

The action gets started on Thursday, Aug. 25, with a women’s and men’s soccer doubleheader. Reigning NCAA Champion and preseason No. 1 Florida State women host Auburn at 6 p.m. ET, followed by UCF at No. 15 Wake Forest at 8 p.m. to kickoff soccer coverage on ACCN.

Field hockey on ACCN opens with a doubleheader from Wake Forest on Sunday, Aug. 28 featuring Wake Forest hosting Michigan at 1:30 p.m. and North Carolina facing Iowa at 4 p.m., while ACCN’s volleyball coverage begins on Sunday, Sept. 4 with 2021 national semifinalist Louisville hosting Ohio State at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Best

Returning for the 2022 fall season, ACCN will showcase nine straight Sundays of marquee field hockey, women’s soccer and volleyball matchups beginning Sunday, Aug. 28. Sunday’s Best on ACCN will showcase the incredible ACC women’s sport programs that have combined to win 40 NCAA Fall Championships, including reigning NCAA Women’s Soccer Champion and preseason No. 1 Florida State. Along with FSU women’s soccer, 21-time national championship North Carolina women’s soccer, three-time Women’s College Cup champion Notre Dame, nine-time field hockey champ North Carolina, and last season’s NCAA volleyball national semifinalists Louisville and Pitt will total 20 appearances on Sunday’s this fall. Additional women’s soccer and volleyball matches will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

TGIF Men’s Soccer

Friday nights on ACCN belong to ACC men’s soccer again this season with the lineup highlighted by 12 Friday night conference matchups, including four doubleheaders. ACC men’s soccer has enjoyed unprecedented levels of success with the league winning nine NCAA titles since the turn of the century – the most of any conference, and consistently placing the most teams in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship each season. Reigning NCAA Champion and preseason No. 1 Clemson is slated for three regular-season appearances on ACCN this fall.

ACC Field Hockey on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, Aug. 28 1:30 p.m. Michigan at Wake Forest ACCN 4 p.m. North Carolina vs Iowa ACCN Sun, Sep. 4 4 p.m. Northwestern at Boston College ACCN Sun, Sep. 11 Noon Michigan at Louisville ACCN Sun, Sep. 18 2 p.m. St. Joe’s at Virginia ACCN Fri, Sep. 23 6 p.m. Boston College at Duke ACCN Wed, Oct. 5 6 p.m. Stanford at Syracuse ACCN Fri, Oct. 7 6 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest ACCN Sun, Oct. 23 Noon Rutgers at Syracuse ACCN 2 p.m. St. Joe’s at North Carolina ACCN

ACC Men’s Soccer on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Aug. 25 8 p.m. UCF at No. 15 Wake Forest ACCN Sun, Aug. 28 6 p.m. No. 21 Penn State at Syracuse ACCN Mon, Aug. 29 7 p.m. No. 6 West Virginia at No. 7 Pitt ACCN Fri, Sep 9 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia ACCN Tue, Sep. 13 TBD JMU at NC State ACCN Fri, Sep 16 7 p.m. Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson ACCN Fri, Sep. 23 8 p.m. No. 7 Pitt at Louisville ACCN Fri, Sep. 30 6 p.m. Boston College at No. 4 Notre Dame ACCN 8 p.m. No. 1 Clemson at No. 24 North Carolina ACCN Fri, Oct 7 8 p.m. No. 1 Clemson at No. 7 Pitt ACCN Fri, Oct. 14 6 p.m. No. 4 Notre Dame at No. 12 Duke ACCN 8 p.m. No. 24 North Carolina at NC State ACCN Tue, Oct. 18 7 p.m. Hofstra at Virginia ACCN Fri, Oct. 21 6 p.m. No. 24 North Carolina at Boston College ACCN 8 p.m. No. 7 Pitt at No. 12 Duke ACCN Tue, Oct. 25 7 p.m. Michigan at No. 4 Notre Dame ACCN Fri, Oct. 28 6 p.m. No. 12 Duke at Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. Louisville at No. 15 Wake Forest ACCN

*United Soccer Coaches Preseason rankings as of Aug. 2

ACC Women’s Soccer on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Aug. 25 6 p.m. Auburn at No. 1 Florida State ACCN Sun, Sep. 4 Noon No. 13 UCLA at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN Thu, Sep. 8 6 p.m. Oregon State at No. 4 Virginia ACCN 8 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 2 Duke ACCN Sun, Sep. 11 1:30 p.m. Army at Boston College ACCN 3:30 p.m. Cornell at Syracuse ACCN Thu, Sep. 15 6 p.m. High Point at NC State ACCN 8 p.m. No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 25 Clemson ACCN Sun, Sep. 18 7 p.m. Wake Forest at NC State ACCN Thu, Sep 22 6 p.m. Miami at Pitt ACCN 8 p.m. No. 25 Clemson at Wake Forest ACCN Sun, Sep. 25 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ACCN 7 p.m. No. 2 Duke at NC State ACCN Thu, Sep. 29 6 p.m. No. 16 Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN 8 p.m. NC State at No. 25 Clemson ACCN Sun, Oct. 2 Noon Syracuse at Wake Forest ACCN Thu, Oct. 6 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Miami ACCN 8 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at No. 4 Virginia ACCN Sun, Oct. 9 Noon Boston College at Louisville ACCN Thu, Oct. 13 6 p.m. No. 2 Duke at No. 1 Florida State ACCN 8 p.m. No. 4 Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN Thu, Oct. 20 6 p.m. Syracuse at Pitt ACCN 8 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 1 Florida State ACCN Thu, Oct. 27 6 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at Louisville ACCN 8 p.m. No. 2 Duke at No. 16 Notre Dame ACCN

*United Soccer Coaches Preseason rankings as of Aug. 2

ACC Volleyball on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, Sep. 4 2 p.m. Ohio State at Louisville ACCN Fri, Sep. 9 6 p.m. Michigan State at North Carolina ACCN Sun, Sep. 18 Noon Oregon at Miami ACCN Wed, Sep. 21 8 p.m. Boston College Syracuse ACCN Wed, Sep. 28 8 p.m. Pitt at Virginia ACCN Sun, Oct. 2 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia at Duke ACCN Wed, Oct. 5 8 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACCN Sun, Oct. 9 2 p.m. Pitt at Georgia Tech ACCN 4 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN 6 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest ACCN Wed, Oct. 12 8 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Tech ACCN Sun, Oct. 16 1 p.m. Virginia Tech at Notre Dame ACCN 3 p.m. Syracuse at North Carolina ACCN Wed, Oct. 19 8 p.m. NC State at Duke ACCN Wed, Oct. 26 8 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACCN Fri, Nov. 4 6 p.m. Duke at Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. Clemson at Florida State ACCN Sun, Nov. 13 TBD Syracuse at Boston College ACCN Wed, Nov. 16 TBD Wake Forest at Duke ACCN Fri, Nov. 18 TBD Pitt at Louisville ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.