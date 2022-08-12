ACC Network to Present Extensive Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall

  • Over 70 events slated for ACCN; additional 400-plus events on ACCNX
  • Sunday’s Best features strong schedule of women’s sports
  • Friday nights belong to men’s soccer

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2022 fall sports schedule which includes over 70 field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN networks. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry more than 400 ACC events.

The regular season games on ACCN include:

  • 25 women’s soccer games
  • 21 volleyball matches
  • 18 men’s soccer games
  • 10 field hockey games

The action gets started on Thursday, Aug. 25, with a women’s and men’s soccer doubleheader. Reigning NCAA Champion and preseason No. 1 Florida State women host Auburn at 6 p.m. ET, followed by UCF at No. 15 Wake Forest at 8 p.m. to kickoff soccer coverage on ACCN.

Field hockey on ACCN opens with a doubleheader from Wake Forest on Sunday, Aug. 28 featuring Wake Forest hosting Michigan at 1:30 p.m. and North Carolina facing Iowa at 4 p.m., while ACCN’s volleyball coverage begins on Sunday, Sept. 4 with 2021 national semifinalist Louisville hosting Ohio State at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Best

Returning for the 2022 fall season, ACCN will showcase nine straight Sundays of marquee field hockey, women’s soccer and volleyball matchups beginning Sunday, Aug. 28. Sunday’s Best on ACCN will showcase the incredible ACC women’s sport programs that have combined to win 40 NCAA Fall Championships, including reigning NCAA Women’s Soccer Champion and preseason No. 1 Florida State. Along with FSU women’s soccer, 21-time national championship North Carolina women’s soccer, three-time Women’s College Cup champion Notre Dame, nine-time field hockey champ North Carolina, and last season’s NCAA volleyball national semifinalists Louisville and Pitt will total 20 appearances on Sunday’s this fall. Additional women’s soccer and volleyball matches will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

TGIF Men’s Soccer

Friday nights on ACCN belong to ACC men’s soccer again this season with the lineup highlighted by 12 Friday night conference matchups, including four doubleheaders. ACC men’s soccer has enjoyed unprecedented levels of success with the league winning nine NCAA titles since the turn of the century – the most of any conference, and consistently placing the most teams in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship each season. Reigning NCAA Champion and preseason No. 1 Clemson is slated for three regular-season appearances on ACCN this fall.

ACC Field Hockey on ACCN  

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sun, Aug. 28 1:30 p.m. Michigan at Wake Forest ACCN
  4 p.m. North Carolina vs Iowa ACCN
Sun, Sep. 4 4 p.m. Northwestern at Boston College ACCN
Sun, Sep. 11 Noon Michigan at Louisville ACCN
Sun, Sep. 18 2 p.m. St. Joe’s at Virginia ACCN
Fri, Sep. 23 6 p.m. Boston College at Duke ACCN
Wed, Oct. 5 6 p.m. Stanford at Syracuse ACCN
Fri, Oct. 7 6 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest ACCN
Sun, Oct. 23 Noon Rutgers at Syracuse ACCN
  2 p.m. St. Joe’s at North Carolina ACCN

 

 ACC Men’s Soccer on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thu, Aug. 25 8 p.m. UCF at No. 15 Wake Forest ACCN
Sun, Aug. 28 6 p.m. No. 21 Penn State at Syracuse ACCN
Mon, Aug. 29 7 p.m. No. 6 West Virginia at No. 7 Pitt ACCN
Fri, Sep 9 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia ACCN
Tue, Sep. 13 TBD JMU at NC State ACCN
Fri, Sep 16 7 p.m. Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson ACCN
Fri, Sep. 23 8 p.m. No. 7 Pitt at Louisville ACCN
Fri, Sep. 30 6 p.m. Boston College at No. 4 Notre Dame ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 1 Clemson at No. 24 North Carolina ACCN
Fri, Oct 7 8 p.m. No. 1 Clemson at No. 7 Pitt ACCN
Fri, Oct. 14 6 p.m. No. 4 Notre Dame at No. 12 Duke ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 24 North Carolina at NC State ACCN
Tue, Oct. 18 7 p.m. Hofstra at Virginia ACCN
Fri, Oct. 21 6 p.m. No. 24 North Carolina at Boston College ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 7 Pitt at No. 12 Duke ACCN
Tue, Oct. 25 7 p.m. Michigan at No. 4 Notre Dame ACCN
Fri, Oct. 28 6 p.m. No. 12 Duke at Virginia Tech ACCN
  8 p.m. Louisville at No. 15 Wake Forest ACCN

*United Soccer Coaches Preseason rankings as of Aug. 2

ACC Women’s Soccer on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thu, Aug. 25 6 p.m. Auburn at No. 1 Florida State ACCN
Sun, Sep. 4 Noon No. 13 UCLA at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN
Thu, Sep. 8 6 p.m. Oregon State at No. 4 Virginia ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 2 Duke ACCN
Sun, Sep. 11 1:30 p.m. Army at Boston College ACCN
  3:30 p.m. Cornell at Syracuse ACCN
Thu, Sep. 15 6 p.m. High Point at NC State ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 25 Clemson ACCN
Sun, Sep. 18 7 p.m. Wake Forest at NC State ACCN
Thu, Sep 22 6 p.m. Miami at Pitt ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 25 Clemson at Wake Forest ACCN
Sun, Sep. 25 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ACCN
  7 p.m. No. 2 Duke at NC State ACCN
Thu, Sep. 29 6 p.m. No. 16 Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN
  8 p.m. NC State at No. 25 Clemson ACCN
Sun, Oct. 2 Noon Syracuse at Wake Forest ACCN
Thu, Oct. 6 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Miami ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at No. 4 Virginia ACCN
Sun, Oct. 9 Noon Boston College at Louisville ACCN
Thu, Oct. 13 6 p.m. No. 2 Duke at No. 1 Florida State ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 4 Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN
Thu, Oct. 20 6 p.m. Syracuse at Pitt ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 1 Florida State ACCN
Thu, Oct. 27 6 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at Louisville ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 2 Duke at No. 16 Notre Dame ACCN

*United Soccer Coaches Preseason rankings as of Aug. 2

ACC Volleyball on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sun, Sep. 4 2 p.m. Ohio State at Louisville ACCN
Fri, Sep.  9 6 p.m. Michigan State at North Carolina ACCN
Sun, Sep. 18 Noon Oregon at Miami ACCN
Wed, Sep. 21 8 p.m. Boston College Syracuse ACCN
Wed, Sep. 28 8 p.m. Pitt at Virginia ACCN
Sun, Oct. 2 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville ACCN
  4 p.m. Virginia at Duke ACCN
Wed, Oct. 5 8 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACCN
Sun, Oct. 9 2 p.m. Pitt at Georgia Tech ACCN
  4 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN
  6 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest ACCN
Wed, Oct. 12 8 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Tech ACCN
Sun, Oct. 16 1 p.m. Virginia Tech at Notre Dame ACCN
  3 p.m. Syracuse at North Carolina ACCN
Wed, Oct. 19 8 p.m. NC State at Duke ACCN
Wed, Oct. 26 8 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACCN
Fri, Nov. 4 6 p.m. Duke at Virginia Tech ACCN
  8 p.m. Clemson at Florida State ACCN
Sun, Nov. 13 TBD Syracuse at Boston College ACCN
Wed, Nov. 16 TBD Wake Forest at Duke ACCN
Fri, Nov. 18 TBD Pitt at Louisville ACCN

 

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast ConferenceACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.

