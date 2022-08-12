ACC Network to Present Extensive Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall
- Over 70 events slated for ACCN; additional 400-plus events on ACCNX
- Sunday’s Best features strong schedule of women’s sports
- Friday nights belong to men’s soccer
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2022 fall sports schedule which includes over 70 field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN networks. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry more than 400 ACC events.
The regular season games on ACCN include:
- 25 women’s soccer games
- 21 volleyball matches
- 18 men’s soccer games
- 10 field hockey games
The action gets started on Thursday, Aug. 25, with a women’s and men’s soccer doubleheader. Reigning NCAA Champion and preseason No. 1 Florida State women host Auburn at 6 p.m. ET, followed by UCF at No. 15 Wake Forest at 8 p.m. to kickoff soccer coverage on ACCN.
Field hockey on ACCN opens with a doubleheader from Wake Forest on Sunday, Aug. 28 featuring Wake Forest hosting Michigan at 1:30 p.m. and North Carolina facing Iowa at 4 p.m., while ACCN’s volleyball coverage begins on Sunday, Sept. 4 with 2021 national semifinalist Louisville hosting Ohio State at 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Best
Returning for the 2022 fall season, ACCN will showcase nine straight Sundays of marquee field hockey, women’s soccer and volleyball matchups beginning Sunday, Aug. 28. Sunday’s Best on ACCN will showcase the incredible ACC women’s sport programs that have combined to win 40 NCAA Fall Championships, including reigning NCAA Women’s Soccer Champion and preseason No. 1 Florida State. Along with FSU women’s soccer, 21-time national championship North Carolina women’s soccer, three-time Women’s College Cup champion Notre Dame, nine-time field hockey champ North Carolina, and last season’s NCAA volleyball national semifinalists Louisville and Pitt will total 20 appearances on Sunday’s this fall. Additional women’s soccer and volleyball matches will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
TGIF Men’s Soccer
Friday nights on ACCN belong to ACC men’s soccer again this season with the lineup highlighted by 12 Friday night conference matchups, including four doubleheaders. ACC men’s soccer has enjoyed unprecedented levels of success with the league winning nine NCAA titles since the turn of the century – the most of any conference, and consistently placing the most teams in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship each season. Reigning NCAA Champion and preseason No. 1 Clemson is slated for three regular-season appearances on ACCN this fall.
ACC Field Hockey on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, Aug. 28
|1:30 p.m.
|Michigan at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina vs Iowa
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 4
|4 p.m.
|Northwestern at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 11
|Noon
|Michigan at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 18
|2 p.m.
|St. Joe’s at Virginia
|ACCN
|Fri, Sep. 23
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Duke
|ACCN
|Wed, Oct. 5
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 7
|6 p.m.
|Louisville at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 23
|Noon
|Rutgers at Syracuse
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|St. Joe’s at North Carolina
|ACCN
ACC Men’s Soccer on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, Aug. 25
|8 p.m.
|UCF at No. 15 Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sun, Aug. 28
|6 p.m.
|No. 21 Penn State at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Mon, Aug. 29
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 West Virginia at No. 7 Pitt
|ACCN
|Fri, Sep 9
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
|ACCN
|Tue, Sep. 13
|TBD
|JMU at NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, Sep 16
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson
|ACCN
|Fri, Sep. 23
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Pitt at Louisville
|ACCN
|Fri, Sep. 30
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 4 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 1 Clemson at No. 24 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct 7
|8 p.m.
|No. 1 Clemson at No. 7 Pitt
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 14
|6 p.m.
|No. 4 Notre Dame at No. 12 Duke
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 24 North Carolina at NC State
|ACCN
|Tue, Oct. 18
|7 p.m.
|Hofstra at Virginia
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 21
|6 p.m.
|No. 24 North Carolina at Boston College
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Pitt at No. 12 Duke
|ACCN
|Tue, Oct. 25
|7 p.m.
|Michigan at No. 4 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 28
|6 p.m.
|No. 12 Duke at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 15 Wake Forest
|ACCN
*United Soccer Coaches Preseason rankings as of Aug. 2
ACC Women’s Soccer on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, Aug. 25
|6 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 1 Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 4
|Noon
|No. 13 UCLA at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Thu, Sep. 8
|6 p.m.
|Oregon State at No. 4 Virginia
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at No. 2 Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 11
|1:30 p.m.
|Army at Boston College
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Cornell at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Thu, Sep. 15
|6 p.m.
|High Point at NC State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 25 Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 18
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at NC State
|ACCN
|Thu, Sep 22
|6 p.m.
|Miami at Pitt
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 25 Clemson at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 25
|5 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Duke at NC State
|ACCN
|Thu, Sep. 29
|6 p.m.
|No. 16 Notre Dame at Boston College
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|NC State at No. 25 Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 2
|Noon
|Syracuse at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 6
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Miami
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 1 Florida State at No. 4 Virginia
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 9
|Noon
|Boston College at Louisville
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 13
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Duke at No. 1 Florida State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 4 Virginia at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 20
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pitt
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at No. 1 Florida State
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 27
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at Louisville
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 2 Duke at No. 16 Notre Dame
|ACCN
*United Soccer Coaches Preseason rankings as of Aug. 2
ACC Volleyball on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, Sep. 4
|2 p.m.
|Ohio State at Louisville
|ACCN
|Fri, Sep. 9
|6 p.m.
|Michigan State at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 18
|Noon
|Oregon at Miami
|ACCN
|Wed, Sep. 21
|8 p.m.
|Boston College Syracuse
|ACCN
|Wed, Sep. 28
|8 p.m.
|Pitt at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 2
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Louisville
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at Duke
|ACCN
|Wed, Oct. 5
|8 p.m.
|Miami at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 9
|2 p.m.
|Pitt at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Boston College
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|NC State at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Wed, Oct. 12
|8 p.m.
|Clemson at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 16
|1 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|Syracuse at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, Oct. 19
|8 p.m.
|NC State at Duke
|ACCN
|Wed, Oct. 26
|8 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Louisville
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 4
|6 p.m.
|Duke at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Clemson at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 13
|TBD
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 16
|TBD
|Wake Forest at Duke
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 18
|TBD
|Pitt at Louisville
|ACCN
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.