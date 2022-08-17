Bang! ESPN and ABC’s Star-Studded 2022-23 NBA Television Schedule
100-Game Slate Features Blockbuster Matchups Across Christmas Day, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, ABC Sunday Showcase, Opening Week on ESPN, and More
Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry Lead the Way with 18 Appearances, Including Christmas Day vs. Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant in Grizzlies First Christmas Appearance
Grizzlies Host New York Knicks; Phoenix Suns Host Dallas Mavericks in ESPN’s Season-Opening Doubleheader on October 19
NBA Finals Rematch between Warriors and Boston Celtics Tips off NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series on December 10
ESPN and ABC will combine to nationally televise 100 NBA regular season games during the 2022-2023 campaign. The schedule, officially unveiled on ESPN’s NBA Today (August 17), will feature blockbuster matchups and the game’s highest-profile superstars across Christmas Day, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, ABC Sunday Showcase, opening week on ESPN and more. This season marks ESPN’s 21st consecutive year televising NBA games.
In addition to the regular season, ESPN will televise several NBA preseason games, as well as up to 44 NBA Playoffs telecasts, culminating with exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals on ABC, starting June 1, 2023. ESPN will also exclusively televise the 2023 Western Conference Finals. All ESPN and ABC NBA telecasts are available to stream via the ESPN App. The NBA Countdown pregame show precedes NBA game coverage throughout the season, generally beginning 30 minutes prior to the game.
Opening Week on ESPN Features Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors
ESPN’s 2022-23 NBA game coverage tips off with a doubleheader on Wednesday, October 19, as the New York Knicks and new acquisition Jalen Brunson visit the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant at 7:30 p.m. ET. The telecast will be exclusively on ESPN in the New York market. Then, the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić at 10 p.m. in an exclusive telecast in the Phoenix market.
ESPN’s opening week coverage continues on Friday, October 21 when the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum visit the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals at 7:30 p.m. The telecast is exclusively on ESPN in the Boston market. In the nightcap, the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Denver Nuggets and reigning NBA M.V.P. Nikola Jokić at 10 p.m.
Schedule highlights:
- 18 appearances by the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry;
- 16 appearances by the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum;
- 16 appearances by the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James;
- 14 appearances each by the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić and the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo;
- Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant to make first Christmas Day appearance in franchise history and 11 overall appearances;
- ESPN’s NBA Thanksgiving Eve tradition continues: Boston Celtics host Dallas Mavericks; Golden State Warriors host LA Clippers on November 23;
- NBA Finals rematch tips off NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series on December 10: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors;
- NBA Playoffs rematches on Christmas Day: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics; Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors;
- NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC tripleheader on January 28 as part of NBA Rivals Week: Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers; New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets; Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics;
- NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC on February 11 – LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry – as Los Angeles Lakers square off with the Golden State Warriors;
- All NBA on ABC regular season games are fully exclusive.
ESPN and ABC NBA Christmas Day Presented by State Farm
(Sunday, December 25, 2022)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform (s)
|12 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ABC, ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
|ABC, ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
|ABC, ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
|ESPN
NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Dec. 10
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
|Jan. 14
|1 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
|Jan. 28
|3 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|5:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
|Feb. 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 11
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 25
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Mar. 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Mar. 11
|8:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
ABC Sunday Showcase presented by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Feb. 12
|2 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics
|Feb. 26
|1 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|3:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Mar. 5
|1 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
|3:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
NBA on ESPN Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Wed, Oct. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks* vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Wed, Oct. 19
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns*
|Fri, Oct. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics* vs. Miami Heat
|Fri, Oct. 21
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Oct. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Wed, Oct. 26
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Fri, Oct. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
|Fri, Oct. 28
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Nov. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
|Wed, Nov. 2
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Fri, Nov. 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls* vs. Boston Celtics
|Fri, Nov. 4
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|Wed, Nov. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Wed, Nov. 9
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
|Fri, Nov. 11
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies
|Wed, Nov. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Wed, Nov. 16
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
|Fri, Nov. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Fri, Nov. 18
|10 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Nov. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
|Wed, Nov. 23
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers* vs. Golden State Warriors
|Fri, Dec. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Fri, Dec. 2
|10 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls* vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Dec. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
|Wed, Dec. 7
|10 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
|Fri, Dec. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers** vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Fri, Dec. 9
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Wed, Dec. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
|Wed, Dec. 14
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers
|Fri, Dec. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
|Fri, Dec. 16
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Fri, Dec. 23
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
|Sun, Dec. 25
|12 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers* vs. New York Knicks*
|Sun, Dec. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns* vs. Denver Nuggets*
|Wed, Jan. 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
|Wed, Jan. 4
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Fri, Jan. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Fri, Jan. 6
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Jan. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Wed, Jan. 11
|10 p.m.
|Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
|Fri, Jan. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors** vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Fri, Jan. 13
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
|Wed, Jan. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Wed, Jan. 18
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
|Fri, Jan. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Fri, Jan. 20
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Wed, Jan. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Wed, Jan. 25
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Feb. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
|Wed, Feb. 1
|10 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns
|Sun, Feb. 5
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks*
|Wed, Feb. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
|Wed, Feb. 8
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
|Fri, Feb. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
|Fri, Feb. 10
|10 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Wed, Feb. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Wed, Feb. 15
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Fri, Feb. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Fri, Feb. 24
|10 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
|Sun, Feb. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
|Sun, Feb. 26
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Wed, Mar. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
|Wed, Mar. 1
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Fri, Mar. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
|Fri, Mar. 3
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
|Sun, Mar. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks* vs. Boston Celtics
|Sun, Mar. 5
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers
|Wed, Mar. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Wed, Mar. 8
|10 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers
|Sun, Mar. 12
|9 p.m.
|New York Knicks* vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Mon, Mar. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Mon, Mar. 13
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Mar. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Wed, Mar. 15
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers
|Wed, Mar. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors** vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Wed, Mar. 22
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Wed, Mar. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Wed, Mar. 29
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Apr. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Wed, Apr. 5
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
|Sun, Apr. 9
|1 p.m.
|TBD
|Sun, Apr. 9
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
*Exclusive ESPN telecast in local market
**Subject to local blackout restrictions
In addition to ESPN and ABC, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes carry NBA games throughout the season. Schedules for those platforms will be released soon.
ESPN’s NBA Today airs Monday through Friday year-round at 3 p.m. ET and provides in-depth coverage, news and access through its diverse cast of analysts and insiders. The show regularly travels to the site of the most significant events of the season.
ESPN’s Hoop Streams, available on ESPN digital and social media platforms, precedes the highest-profile NBA games throughout the regular season and postseason, including the NBA Finals. The on-site pregame show regularly features special guests, including top ESPN analysts.
ESPN platforms also exclusively televises the NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, NBA Draft Combine, Celebrity All-Star Game and special alternate presentations as part of its overall annual NBA coverage.
