Bang! ESPN and ABC’s Star-Studded 2022-23 NBA Television Schedule

Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry Lead the Way with 18 Appearances, Including Christmas Day vs. Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant in Grizzlies First Christmas Appearance

Grizzlies Host New York Knicks; Phoenix Suns Host Dallas Mavericks in ESPN’s Season-Opening Doubleheader on October 19

NBA Finals Rematch between Warriors and Boston Celtics Tips off NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series on December 10

ESPN and ABC will combine to nationally televise 100 NBA regular season games during the 2022-2023 campaign. The schedule, officially unveiled on ESPN’s NBA Today (August 17), will feature blockbuster matchups and the game’s highest-profile superstars across Christmas Day, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, ABC Sunday Showcase, opening week on ESPN and more. This season marks ESPN’s 21st consecutive year televising NBA games.

In addition to the regular season, ESPN will televise several NBA preseason games, as well as up to 44 NBA Playoffs telecasts, culminating with exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals on ABC, starting June 1, 2023. ESPN will also exclusively televise the 2023 Western Conference Finals. All ESPN and ABC NBA telecasts are available to stream via the ESPN App. The NBA Countdown pregame show precedes NBA game coverage throughout the season, generally beginning 30 minutes prior to the game.

Opening Week on ESPN Features Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors

ESPN’s 2022-23 NBA game coverage tips off with a doubleheader on Wednesday, October 19, as the New York Knicks and new acquisition Jalen Brunson visit the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant at 7:30 p.m. ET. The telecast will be exclusively on ESPN in the New York market. Then, the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić at 10 p.m. in an exclusive telecast in the Phoenix market.

ESPN’s opening week coverage continues on Friday, October 21 when the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum visit the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals at 7:30 p.m. The telecast is exclusively on ESPN in the Boston market. In the nightcap, the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Denver Nuggets and reigning NBA M.V.P. Nikola Jokić at 10 p.m.

Schedule highlights:

18 appearances by the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry;

16 appearances by the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum;

16 appearances by the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James;

14 appearances each by the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić and the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo;

Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant to make first Christmas Day appearance in franchise history and 11 overall appearances;

ESPN’s NBA Thanksgiving Eve tradition continues: Boston Celtics host Dallas Mavericks; Golden State Warriors host LA Clippers on November 23;

NBA Finals rematch tips off NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series on December 10: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors;

NBA Playoffs rematches on Christmas Day: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics; Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors;

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC tripleheader on January 28 as part of NBA Rivals Week: Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers; New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets; Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics;

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC on February 11 – LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry – as Los Angeles Lakers square off with the Golden State Warriors;

All NBA on ABC regular season games are fully exclusive.

ESPN and ABC NBA Christmas Day Presented by State Farm

(Sunday, December 25, 2022)

Time (ET) Game Platform (s) 12 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ESPN 2:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC, ESPN 5 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ABC, ESPN 8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Dec. 10 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Jan. 14 1 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Jan. 28 3 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 4 8:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 11 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 25 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mar. 4 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 11 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

ABC Sunday Showcase presented by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Feb. 12 2 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 26 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks 3:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mar. 5 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks 3:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

NBA on ESPN Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Memphis Grizzlies Wed, Oct. 19 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns* Fri, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics* vs. Miami Heat Fri, Oct. 21 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Wed, Oct. 26 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Fri, Oct. 28 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards Fri, Oct. 28 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Wed, Nov. 2 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Wed, Nov. 2 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Fri, Nov. 4 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls* vs. Boston Celtics Fri, Nov. 4 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Wed, Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Wed, Nov. 9 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Fri, Nov. 11 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Wed, Nov. 16 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Wed, Nov. 16 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Fri, Nov. 18 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Nov. 18 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Nov. 23 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Wed, Nov. 23 10 p.m. LA Clippers* vs. Golden State Warriors Fri, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Fri, Dec. 2 10 p.m. Chicago Bulls* vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Dec. 7 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Wed, Dec. 7 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Fri, Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers** vs. Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Dec. 9 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Wed, Dec. 14 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Wed, Dec. 14 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers* Fri, Dec. 16 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Fri, Dec. 23 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Sun, Dec. 25 12 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers* vs. New York Knicks* Sun, Dec. 25 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns* vs. Denver Nuggets* Wed, Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Wed, Jan. 4 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Fri, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Jan. 6 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns Wed, Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Wed, Jan. 11 10 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors** vs. San Antonio Spurs Fri, Jan. 13 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Wed, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Wed, Jan. 18 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Fri, Jan. 20 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Fri, Jan. 20 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Wed, Jan. 25 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Wed, Jan. 25 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Wed, Feb. 1 10 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns Sun, Feb. 5 6 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks* Wed, Feb. 8 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Wed, Feb. 8 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Fri, Feb. 10 10 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Wed, Feb. 15 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Wed, Feb. 15 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Fri, Feb. 24 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Fri, Feb. 24 10 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Sun, Feb. 26 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Sun, Feb. 26 10 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Wed, Mar. 1 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Wed, Mar. 1 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers Fri, Mar. 3 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Fri, Mar. 3 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets Sun, Mar. 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Boston Celtics Sun, Mar. 5 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers Wed, Mar. 8 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Wed, Mar. 8 10 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers Sun, Mar. 12 9 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mon, Mar. 13 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Mon, Mar. 13 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Mar. 15 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Wed, Mar. 15 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Wed, Mar. 22 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors** vs. Dallas Mavericks Wed, Mar. 22 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Wed, Mar. 29 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Wed, Mar. 29 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Wed, Apr. 5 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Wed, Apr. 5 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Sun, Apr. 9 1 p.m. TBD Sun, Apr. 9 3:30 p.m. TBD

*Exclusive ESPN telecast in local market

**Subject to local blackout restrictions

In addition to ESPN and ABC, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes carry NBA games throughout the season. Schedules for those platforms will be released soon.

ESPN’s NBA Today airs Monday through Friday year-round at 3 p.m. ET and provides in-depth coverage, news and access through its diverse cast of analysts and insiders. The show regularly travels to the site of the most significant events of the season.

ESPN’s Hoop Streams, available on ESPN digital and social media platforms, precedes the highest-profile NBA games throughout the regular season and postseason, including the NBA Finals. The on-site pregame show regularly features special guests, including top ESPN analysts.

ESPN platforms also exclusively televises the NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, NBA Draft Combine, Celebrity All-Star Game and special alternate presentations as part of its overall annual NBA coverage.

