Bang! ESPN and ABC’s Star-Studded 2022-23 NBA Television Schedule

100-Game Slate Features Blockbuster Matchups Across Christmas Day, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, ABC Sunday Showcase, Opening Week on ESPN, and More

Photo of Katie Hughes Martin Katie Hughes Martin

Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry Lead the Way with 18 Appearances, Including Christmas Day vs. Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant in Grizzlies First Christmas Appearance 

Grizzlies Host New York Knicks; Phoenix Suns Host Dallas Mavericks in ESPN’s Season-Opening Doubleheader on October 19

NBA Finals Rematch between Warriors and Boston Celtics Tips off NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series on December 10 

ESPN and ABC will combine to nationally televise 100 NBA regular season games during the 2022-2023 campaign. The schedule, officially unveiled on ESPN’s NBA Today (August 17), will feature blockbuster matchups and the game’s highest-profile superstars across Christmas Day, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, ABC Sunday Showcase, opening week on ESPN and more. This season marks ESPN’s 21st consecutive year televising NBA games.

In addition to the regular season, ESPN will televise several NBA preseason games, as well as up to 44 NBA Playoffs telecasts, culminating with exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals on ABC, starting June 1, 2023. ESPN will also exclusively televise the 2023 Western Conference Finals. All ESPN and ABC NBA telecasts are available to stream via the ESPN App. The NBA Countdown pregame show precedes NBA game coverage throughout the season, generally beginning 30 minutes prior to the game.

Opening Week on ESPN Features Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors

ESPN’s 2022-23 NBA game coverage tips off with a doubleheader on Wednesday, October 19, as the New York Knicks and new acquisition Jalen Brunson visit the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant at 7:30 p.m. ET. The telecast will be exclusively on ESPN in the New York market. Then, the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić at 10 p.m. in an exclusive telecast in the Phoenix market.

ESPN’s opening week coverage continues on Friday, October 21 when the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum visit the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals at 7:30 p.m. The telecast is exclusively on ESPN in the Boston market. In the nightcap, the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Denver Nuggets and reigning NBA M.V.P. Nikola Jokić at 10 p.m.

Schedule highlights:

  • 18 appearances by the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry;
  • 16 appearances by the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum;
  • 16 appearances by the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James;
  • 14 appearances each by the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić and the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo;
  • Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant to make first Christmas Day appearance in franchise history and 11 overall appearances;
  • ESPN’s NBA Thanksgiving Eve tradition continues: Boston Celtics host Dallas Mavericks; Golden State Warriors host LA Clippers on November 23;
  • NBA Finals rematch tips off NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series on December 10: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors;
  • NBA Playoffs rematches on Christmas Day: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics; Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors;
  • NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC tripleheader on January 28 as part of NBA Rivals Week: Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers; New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets; Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics;
  • NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC on February 11 – LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry – as Los Angeles Lakers square off with the Golden State Warriors;
  • All NBA on ABC regular season games are fully exclusive.

ESPN and ABC NBA Christmas Day Presented by State Farm

(Sunday, December 25, 2022)

Time (ET) Game Platform (s)
12 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ESPN
2:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC, ESPN
5 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ABC, ESPN
8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN
10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game
Dec. 10 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
Jan. 14 1 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
Jan. 28 3 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
  5:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
  8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
Feb. 4 8:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 11 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 25 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Mar. 4 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Mar. 11 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

ABC Sunday Showcase presented by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game
Feb. 12 2 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics
Feb. 26 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  3:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Mar. 5 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
  3:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

NBA on ESPN Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game
Wed, Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Wed, Oct. 19 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns*
Fri, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics* vs. Miami Heat
Fri, Oct. 21 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Wed, Oct. 26 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
Fri, Oct. 28 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
Fri, Oct. 28 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
Wed, Nov. 2 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
Wed, Nov. 2 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Fri, Nov. 4 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls* vs. Boston Celtics
Fri, Nov. 4 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Wed, Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Wed, Nov. 9 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
Fri, Nov. 11 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies
Wed, Nov. 16 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
Wed, Nov. 16 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
Fri, Nov. 18 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Nov. 18 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Nov. 23 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
Wed, Nov. 23 10 p.m. LA Clippers* vs. Golden State Warriors
Fri, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Dec. 2 10 p.m. Chicago Bulls* vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Dec. 7 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
Wed, Dec. 7 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
Fri, Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers** vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Dec. 9 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks
Wed, Dec. 14 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
Wed, Dec. 14 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers
Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
Fri, Dec. 16 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Dec. 23 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
Sun, Dec. 25 12 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers* vs. New York Knicks*
Sun, Dec. 25 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns* vs. Denver Nuggets*
Wed, Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
Wed, Jan. 4 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Jan. 6 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
Wed, Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Wed, Jan. 11 10 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors** vs. San Antonio Spurs
Fri, Jan. 13 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
Wed, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
Wed, Jan. 18 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
Fri, Jan. 20 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks
Fri, Jan. 20 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Jan. 25 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Wed, Jan. 25 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
Wed, Feb. 1 10 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns
Sun, Feb. 5 6 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks*
Wed, Feb. 8 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
Wed, Feb. 8 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
Fri, Feb. 10 10 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Wed, Feb. 15 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
Wed, Feb. 15 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Feb. 24 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Feb. 24 10 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
Sun, Feb. 26 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
Sun, Feb. 26 10 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
Wed, Mar. 1 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
Wed, Mar. 1 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Fri, Mar. 3 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
Fri, Mar. 3 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
Sun, Mar. 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Boston Celtics
Sun, Mar. 5 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers
Wed, Mar. 8 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Wed, Mar. 8 10 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers
Sun, Mar. 12 9 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Mon, Mar. 13 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
Mon, Mar. 13 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Mar. 15 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Wed, Mar. 15 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers
Wed, Mar. 22 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors** vs. Dallas Mavericks
Wed, Mar. 22 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Mar. 29 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Wed, Mar. 29 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
Wed, Apr. 5 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Wed, Apr. 5 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
Sun, Apr. 9 1 p.m. TBD
Sun, Apr. 9 3:30 p.m. TBD

*Exclusive ESPN telecast in local market

**Subject to local blackout restrictions

In addition to ESPN and ABC, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes carry NBA games throughout the season. Schedules for those platforms will be released soon.

ESPN’s NBA Today airs Monday through Friday year-round at 3 p.m. ET and provides in-depth coverage, news and access through its diverse cast of analysts and insiders. The show regularly travels to the site of the most significant events of the season.

ESPN’s Hoop Streams, available on ESPN digital and social media platforms, precedes the highest-profile NBA games throughout the regular season and postseason, including the NBA Finals. The on-site pregame show regularly features special guests, including top ESPN analysts.

ESPN platforms also exclusively televises the NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, NBA Draft Combine, Celebrity All-Star Game and special alternate presentations as part of its overall annual NBA coverage.

-30-

