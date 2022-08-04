Bundesliga Matchday 1 Kicks Off on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Aug 5 & 6

ESPN+ will stream every match this Bundesliga season starting with Europa League-winning Eintracht Frankfurt hosting “Rekordmeister” FC Bayern München on Friday, Aug. 5, at 2:30 p.m. ET at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. ESPN Bundesliga lead play by play commentator Derek Rae and Dietmar Hamann will call the match (English) alongside ESPN Deportes’ Ricardo Ortiz and Barak Fever (Spanish) from site.

Veteran studio host Kay Murray and analyst Alejandro Moreno will host the English-language ESPN FC studio shows from Bristol on ABC (Aug. 6) and ESPN+ (Aug. 5). ESPN’s Germany-based Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt, Lutz Pfannenstiel (Aug. 5) and analyst Arne Friedrich will provide pitch-side reporting and analysis.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, the commentary teams travel north to the city of Dortmund for a season kickoff showdown between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park, with coverage available on ABC, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes at 12:30 p.m. ET. Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel will call the game. Ortiz and Fever will provide Spanish-language commentary.

Fuera De Juego hosts Adal Franco and Mario Carrillo will provide Spanish studio pre- and postgame coverage for both matches.

ESPN FC on ESPN+, Every day at 8 p.m. ET

Extensive in-depth analysis and pitch-side interviews leading up to Matchday 1.

ESPN FC social will bring fans pre- and post-match coverage as well as real-time reactions and match updates.



Futbol Americas Exclusively on ESPN+, Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m ET

Thursday, August 4: Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar interview VfB Stuttgart head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo and preview Matchday 1.

Available On Demand: FC Bayern München’s Alphonso Davies’ interview with Kasey Keller , starting goalkeeper of the U.S. Men’s National Team Bundesliga Season preview



How to watch Bundesliga on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+?

Who could be the next Bundesliga star now without Haaland and Lewandowski? (Aug. 5)

Which teams could challenge FC Bayern München’s dominance in Bundesliga? (Aug. 12)

Who would be the next star discovered by Borussia Dortmund? (Aug. 19)

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Aug 5 1:45 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern München Pregame

ESPNFC

English: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (in Bristol), with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Lutz Pfannenstiel (on-site)

Fuera De Juego

Spanish: Adal Franco, Mario Carrillo ESPN+

2:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern München

English: Derek Rae and Dietmar Hamann

Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz and Barak Fever ESPN+ (30 mins following conclusion of match) Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern München Postgame

ESPNFC

English: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (in Bristol), with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Lutz Pfannenstiel (on-site)

Fuera De Juego Spanish: Adal Franco, Mario Carrillo ESPN+ Sat, Aug 6 12:00 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen Pregame

ESPNFC

English: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (in Bristol), with Archie Rhind-Tutt & Arne Friedrich (on-site)

Fuera De Juego Spanish: Adal Franco, Mario Carrillo ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

English: Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel

Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz and Barak Fever ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (30 mins following conclusion of match) Postgame Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

ESPNFC

English: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (in Bristol), with Archie Rhind-Tutt & Arne Friedrich (on-site)

Fuera De Juego Spanish: Adal Franco, Mario Carrillo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

The Matchups:

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern München

In the Bundesliga’s 2022-23 season-opener, reigning UEFA Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt host FC Bayern München, the league champions for an unprecedented 10 straight seasons, at 2:30 p.m. in Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund-Bayer 04 Leverkusen

U.S. Men’s National Team star Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund, who finished second in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season, kick off the team’s new campaign against last season’s 3 rd -place team Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The match at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park is a rare matchup between top-3 teams in a season-opening weekend.

In addition, the other seven matches on the Bundesliga’s opening weekend will stream live exclusively on ESPN+:

