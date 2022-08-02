Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 2 Tonight Exclusively on ESPN+

Season Six Streams Live Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Dana White’s Contender Series, Presented by ZipRecruiter, continues exclusively on ESPN+ today, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the season debut, where Joseph Pyfer earned the first UFC contract of this season after defeating Ozzy Diaz via knockout, a new group of contenders meet this week, all looking to make their way into the UFC.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Two Fights:



Welterweight: Smotritsky vs. Goff

Heavyweight: Cortes-Acosta vs. Suzart

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening through September 27 exclusively on ESPN+. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title and Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. In all, 156 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.

