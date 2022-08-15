Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 4 Tomorrow Exclusively on ESPN+

Season Six Continues Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Dana White’s Contender Series, Presented by ZipRecruiter, continues exclusively on ESPN+ tomorrow, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On week 3, three fighters were awarded contracts while Bo Nickal got an unusual opportunity to return to the Series later in the season. On Tuesday, a new group of contenders meet, all looking to make their way into the UFC. The main event features a lightweight bout between Thomas Paull (11-3) and Esteban Ribovics (10-0). Paull faces his toughest opponent as Ribovics comes in undefeated as one of the favorite MMA prospects from Latin America.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Four Fights:

Lightweight Featured: Thomas Paull vs. Esteban Ribovics

Middleweight: Ivan Valenzuela vs. Claudio Ribeiro Hailey Cowan vs. Claudia Leite

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening through September 27 exclusively on ESPN+. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title and Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. Also, Jamahal Hill continues to climb the rankings. In all, 156 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.

