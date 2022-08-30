Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 6 Tonight Exclusively on ESPN+

Season Six Continues Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Dana White’s Contender Series, Presented by ZipRecruiter, continues exclusively on ESPN+ tonight, August 30th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last week’s action wrapped up with five new contracts, marking a third week in which Dana White has handed contracts to all five winners since the start of the season. Tuesday’s episode will bring more contenders back for their shot into the UFC with the main event featuring a welterweight showdown between young fighters Yusaku Kinoshita (5-1) and Jose Henrique (5-0). Kinoshita comes in ready to become the first Japanese fighter to sign a UFC contract, while Henrique takes on his first bout in the welterweight division after five wins at middleweight, including four finishes by knockout and one win by decision.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Six Fights:

Welterweight Featured: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Jose Henrique

Strawweight: Maria Silva vs. Viktoriia Dudakova Light Heavyweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Matej Penaz

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening through September 27 exclusively on ESPN+. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title and Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. Also, Jamahal Hill continues to climb the rankings. In all, 156 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.

