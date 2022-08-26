Disney Networks Continue Comprehensive Coverage of the WNBA Playoffs with Semifinals Beginning Sunday
- Sunday’s Game 1 Semifinals: Storm-Aces (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) and Sun-Sky (8 p.m., ESPN2)
- WNBA Playoffs First Round Most-Viewed in 15 Years, Up 50% Over 2021
Disney Networks’ extensive coverage of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google continues with the best-of-five semifinals beginning Sunday, Aug. 28. ESPN is the exclusive home to the newly expanded WNBA Playoffs, which include as many as 27 total post-season games.
On Sunday, A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum lead the Las Vegas Aces against Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm (4 p.m. ET, ESPN), followed by Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun facing off against Candace Parker and the defending champion Chicago Sky (8 p.m., ESPN2). Games 2 and 3 will air on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 4, respectively. The if-necessary games 4 and 5 will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Sept. 8.
In addition to game action, Disney Networks’ coverage will include the WNBA Countdown Presented by Google studio show, as well as an edition of WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google – the WNBA digital pregame show (Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.). The first semifinals edition of WNBA Countdown will air Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals action will be called by veteran play-by-play voices Ryan Ruocco and Pam Ward and expert analysts Rebecca Lobo, LaChina Robinson and Andraya Carter, with world-class reporters Holly Rowe and Ros Gold-Onwude on the sideline. Monica McNutt will anchor studio coverage with analyst Carolyn Peck.
ESPN.com’s M.A. Voepel, Alexa Philippou and Kevin Pelton will provide live, on-site coverage throughout the WNBA semifinals. Before the series open, they will again rank the top 25 players in the playoffs, make predictions for both series and debate the biggest semifinal questions.
In addition, writer Katie Barnes will profile Las Vegas Aces All-Star Kelsey Plum and her emergence this season, while also taking a look back at her upbringing in a competitive family and her superstardom at the University of Washington.
ESPN Social will provide on-site coverage throughout the semifinals. Custom images, player reaction, behind the scenes content and other social executions will be shared across ESPN’s various social platforms.
ESPN’s Around the Rim will continue through the semifinals. Hosted by LaChina Robinson and Terrika Foster-Brasby, the weekly show will highlight the upcoming matchups and hottest topics throughout the postseason. Around the Rim is available on demand via ESPN’s YouTube channel.
The First Round of the WNBA Playoffs (10 games) averaged 392,000 viewers, making it the most viewed opening round in 15 years and up 50 percent over the 2021 early rounds.
2022 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google – Semifinals on Disney Networks:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Sun, Aug 28
|3 p.m.
|WNBA Countdown Presented By Google
Monica McNutt, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Seattle at Las Vegas
Ryan Ruocco, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Connecticut at Chicago
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson, Ros Gold-Onwude
|ESPN2
|Wed, Aug 31
|7:30 p.m.
|WNBA Countdown Presented by Google
McNutt, Peck
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Connecticut at Chicago
Ward, Robinson, Gold-Onwude
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Seattle at Las Vegas
Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sep 4
|12:30 p.m.
|WNBA Countdown Presented by Google
McNutt, Peck
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Chicago at Connecticut
Ward, Robinson, Gold-Onwude
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Las Vegas at Seattle
Ruocco, Lobo, Carter, Rowe
|ABC
|Tue, Sep 6
|TBD
|Chicago at Connecticut*
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Las Vegas at Seattle*
|ESPN2
|Thu, Sep 8
|TBD
|Connecticut at Chicago*
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Seattle at Las Vegas*
|ESPN2
*If Necessary
