Disney Networks Continue Comprehensive Coverage of the WNBA Playoffs with Semifinals Beginning Sunday

Sunday’s Game 1 Semifinals: Storm-Aces (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) and Sun-Sky (8 p.m., ESPN2)

WNBA Playoffs First Round Most-Viewed in 15 Years, Up 50% Over 2021

Disney Networks’ extensive coverage of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google continues with the best-of-five semifinals beginning Sunday, Aug. 28. ESPN is the exclusive home to the newly expanded WNBA Playoffs, which include as many as 27 total post-season games.

On Sunday, A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum lead the Las Vegas Aces against Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm (4 p.m. ET, ESPN), followed by Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun facing off against Candace Parker and the defending champion Chicago Sky (8 p.m., ESPN2). Games 2 and 3 will air on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 4, respectively. The if-necessary games 4 and 5 will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Sept. 8.

In addition to game action, Disney Networks’ coverage will include the WNBA Countdown Presented by Google studio show, as well as an edition of WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google – the WNBA digital pregame show (Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.). The first semifinals edition of WNBA Countdown will air Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals action will be called by veteran play-by-play voices Ryan Ruocco and Pam Ward and expert analysts Rebecca Lobo, LaChina Robinson and Andraya Carter, with world-class reporters Holly Rowe and Ros Gold-Onwude on the sideline. Monica McNutt will anchor studio coverage with analyst Carolyn Peck.

ESPN.com’s M.A. Voepel, Alexa Philippou and Kevin Pelton will provide live, on-site coverage throughout the WNBA semifinals. Before the series open, they will again rank the top 25 players in the playoffs, make predictions for both series and debate the biggest semifinal questions.

In addition, writer Katie Barnes will profile Las Vegas Aces All-Star Kelsey Plum and her emergence this season, while also taking a look back at her upbringing in a competitive family and her superstardom at the University of Washington.

ESPN Social will provide on-site coverage throughout the semifinals. Custom images, player reaction, behind the scenes content and other social executions will be shared across ESPN’s various social platforms.

ESPN’s Around the Rim will continue through the semifinals. Hosted by LaChina Robinson and Terrika Foster-Brasby, the weekly show will highlight the upcoming matchups and hottest topics throughout the postseason. Around the Rim is available on demand via ESPN’s YouTube channel.

The First Round of the WNBA Playoffs (10 games) averaged 392,000 viewers, making it the most viewed opening round in 15 years and up 50 percent over the 2021 early rounds.

2022 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google – Semifinals on Disney Networks:

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Sun, Aug 28 3 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented By Google

Monica McNutt, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 4 p.m. Seattle at Las Vegas

Ryan Ruocco, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe ESPN 8 p.m. Connecticut at Chicago

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN2 Wed, Aug 31 7:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

McNutt, Peck ESPN2 8 p.m. Connecticut at Chicago

Ward, Robinson, Gold-Onwude ESPN2 10 p.m. Seattle at Las Vegas

Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe ESPN2 Sun, Sep 4 12:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

McNutt, Peck ESPN2 1 p.m. Chicago at Connecticut

Ward, Robinson, Gold-Onwude ESPN2 3 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle

Ruocco, Lobo, Carter, Rowe ABC Tue, Sep 6 TBD Chicago at Connecticut* ESPN2 TBD Las Vegas at Seattle* ESPN2 Thu, Sep 8 TBD Connecticut at Chicago* ESPN2 TBD Seattle at Las Vegas* ESPN2

*If Necessary

-30-