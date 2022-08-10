Eli’s Places Season 2 Debuts Today, Exclusively on ESPN+

Season 2 of Eli’s Places, a college football centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, debuts today on ESPN+. Join 2-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning as he takes on his own version of his brother’s signature show to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. Manning travels to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meets with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation. The first episode of the season is available now on ESPN+.

“I’m so excited to be back for Season 2 of Eli’s Places,” said Manning. “We’re featuring so many incredible athletes and impressive stories from campuses around the country, and we’re even unpacking a few secrets and myths along the way. There’s a lot for college football fans to look forward to.”

Class is in session as Eli Manning heads to Gainesville in the season opener. Down in the swamp, Eli relives the magic of “Tebow Mania” with Gator legend, Tim Tebow. Later in the season, Eli also visits Notre Dame, Penn State, the University of Southern California, and Brigham Young University.

The debut schedule for this season is as follows:

Episode Premiere on ESPN+ 1 Wednesday, August 10 2 Wednesday, August 17 3 Wednesday, August 24 4 Wednesday, August 31 5 Wednesday, September 7 6 Wednesday, September 14 7 Wednesday, September 21 8 Wednesday, September 28 9 Wednesday, September 28

Eli’s Places is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, an entertainment company launched by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli. The company also produces ESPN+’s Places series.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

