ESPN Enters Collaboration with INFLCR

ESPN today announced a collaboration with INFLCR, the leading content and compliance software platform for elite athletics, preparing staff and student-athletes for opportunities and guidelines around Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

Andscape, a multi-media platform dedicated to embracing and sharing the full range of Black culture and identity, and espnW, the multi-media brand serving the interests of female fans at the intersection of women, sports, and culture, are the first ESPN properties to have their own branded pages within the INFLCR app, serving as a content and communication hub with direct access to INFLCR’s Global Exchange database.

The database, which hosts 65,000-plus collegiate student-athletes across 4,000-plus NCAA teams, will receive relevant content from Andscape and espnW to help inform them about upcoming news and ongoing events/promotions available for them to participate in.

Kevin Lopes, Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN: “This collaboration between ESPN and INFLCR allows our Andscape and espnW brands to interact with collegiate student-athletes, foster new relationships, and identify mutually-beneficial opportunities.”

“This is a milestone day for INFLCR’s collegiate athletes as we announce our collaboration with ESPN,” said Jim Cavale, INFLCR Founder. “Our student-athletes will now have access to one of the largest sports media companies to bring them brand exposure, relationship building, and a chance to interact with brands such as Andscape and espnW.”