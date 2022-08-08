ESPN Goes to Minnesota for 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target  

MLS All-Stars vs. Mexico’s Liga MX All-Stars on ESPN, Aug. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Players from the rival leagues compete in all-stars skills challenge, Tuesday on ESPN2 at 8:30 p.m.

Comprehensive coverage across ESPN platforms Monday through Wednesday

ESPN will televise the 2022 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target on Wednesday, Aug. 10, live from Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. The game will pit the stars of Major League Soccer against the best LIGA MX players beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET (kick 8:48 p.m.) on ESPN.

Coverage of the 2022 MLS All-Star Week across ESPN platforms will kick off today (Monday) at 8:30 p.m. with Futbol Americas featuring Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar exclusively on ESPN+. Guests from the Twin Cities will include LAFC’s Carlos Vela, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (LA Galaxy), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville, SC), and Jesús Ferreira (Dallas FC) from Major League Soccer. Alexis Vega (Chivas) and Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul) will appear on the show representing Liga MX. U.S. Men’s National Team manager Gregg Berhalter will round out the show’s guests on Monday.

Following the conclusion of the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, Futbol Americas will stream a live, one-hour postgame show from Allianz Field. Highlights:

SportsCenter , ESPN’s flagship news program, will feature reports from the all-star game.

, ESPN’s flagship news program, will feature reports from the all-star game. ESPN FC (weekdays 6 p.m., ESPN+), the daily soccer news, information and analysis program, will preview the game Monday through Wednesday.

The matchup:

2022 MLS All-Star Game is the second straight match between stars of the two North American leagues.

LIGA MX stars are led by Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Álvaro Fidalgo (America), Julián Quińones (Atlas), Julian Dinenno (Pumas), Germán Berterame (Monterrey), and more.

stars are led by Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Álvaro Fidalgo (America), Julián Quińones (Atlas), Julian Dinenno (Pumas), Germán Berterame (Monterrey), and more. MLS All-Stars include: Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas FC), Chicharito (LA Galaxy), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United), and more.

Commentators:

Play-by-play commentator Jon Champion , analyst Taylor Twellman , and reporters Cristina Alexander and Jillian Sakovits will call the game on Wednesday.

, analyst , and reporters and will call the game on Wednesday. Sebastian Salazar will host studio coverage from Allianz Field with analyst Herculez Gomez , including a 20-minute pre-game show, halftime, post-game, and SportsCenter

will host studio coverage from Allianz Field with analyst , including a 20-minute pre-game show, halftime, post-game, and SportsCenter Former DC United manager Ben Olsen will join the studio crew as a guest analyst.

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G (Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.; ESPN2):

Salazar, Gomez, Twellman, and reporters Alexander and Sakovits, will be on the call for ESPN2’s live presentation of the 90-minute MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. MLS and LIGA MX teams of 10 players each compete in the shooting, touch, cross and volley, passing, and crossbar challenges.

Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS Works, ESPN and Coca Cola (Wednesday at 4:25 p.m.; ESPN3):

As part of this year’s Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star experience, MLS WORKS, ESPN, and Coca-Cola are hosting 41 Unified team members representing 20 MLS clubs for the 11 vs. 11 match. The teams, comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners), will play two 40-minute halves, and are outfitted by adidas.

ESPN 2022 MLS All-Star Week:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Mon, Aug 8 8:30 p.m. Futbol Americas with Herculez Gomes and Sebastian Salazar ESPN+ Tue, Aug 9 8:30 p.m. MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G Salazar, Gomez, Taylor Twellman and reporters Cristina Alexander and Jillian Sakovits ESPN2 Wed, Aug 10 4:25 p.m. Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS Works, ESPN and Coca Cola ESPN3 8:30 p.m. MLS All-Star Game presented by Target – Pregame Salazar, Gomez and Ben Olsen ESPN, ESPN App 8:48 p.m. MLS All-Star Game presented by Target – MLS vs. Liga MX Jon Champion, Twellman, reporters Alexander and Sakovits ESPN, ESPN App 12 a.m. Futbol Americas – 2022 MLS All-Stars Postgame Salazar and Gomez ESPN+

ESPN Digital:

Editor Austin Lindberg will helm ESPN.com’s coverage of the MLS All-Star Game, delivering news and analysis from the Twin Cities. Highlights include:

All-Star Game preview: Quotes from the players and coaches looking ahead to the MLS-Liga MX showcase showdown.

All-Star Break grades: Lindberg, Jeff Carlisle, Kyle Bonagura, Dan Hajducky and Danny Guerra reflect on the season so far and give their verdict on whether all 28 teams are deserving of passing or failing grades for the 2022 season.

All-Star Game reaction: Quotes from the players and coaches after the match.

All-Star Game deep dive: Capturing the enthusiasm of the budding rivalry between MLS and Liga MX, and asking whether the second edition of this All-Star format is a recipe for long-term success.

ESPN Social:

Social media producer Dalton Berhow-Goll will lead the coverage and content from Allianz Field across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok featuring in-progress highlights from the most engaging moments from the match, and post-match reactions.

