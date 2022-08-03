ESPN & Omaha Productions Debut New Podcast: Kyle Brandt’s Basement

The NFL-Focused, Weekday Show Will Premiere Aug. 8

Led By NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Host Kyle Brandt

Adds To First Six Podcast Titles Announced In June By ESPN & Omaha Audio Presented By Caesars Sportsbook

ESPN and Omaha Productions will further expand their relationship in the audio space with the premiere of a new show, Kyle Brandt’s Basement, led by NFL Network’s Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt. The Monday-Friday show will debut Aug. 8 and explore the ins and outs of the NFL through lively guest interviews with the top voices in the sport and inventive segments unique to Brandt to bring fans closer to the action on and off the field.

“I’m thrilled about this show, and I’ll be shot out of a cannon every single day,” said Brandt. “It’s in my own basement and I’ve got games, toys and takes. I can promise one thing: it will not be boring.”

Kyle Brandt’s Basement is the newest addition to ESPN and Omaha Audio’s podcast slate which launched in June including The VC Show with Vince Carter and Ros Gold-Onwude, Courtside Club with Rachel DeMita, Moxie Bets with Katie Mox, Always College Football with Greg McElroy, and The Cam Heyward Show with Cam Heyward.

Caesars Sportsbook will supply all betting lines and gaming data for Kyle Brandt’s Basement. Caesars will also present Brandt’s weekly gambling segment Caesars Picks: This Time It’s Personal where Brandt will risk his own personal items around his basement when picking games based on Caesars Sportsbook spreads.

All episodes for Kyle Brandt’s Basement as well as the previously announced shows live in the ESPN Podcast library which already features over 35+ original titles and is available on all podcast distribution platforms.

About ESPN Podcasts:

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on sports passions, storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) and compelling personalities (including The Right Time with Bomani Jones, That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain and Jalen & Jacoby). ESPN’s podcasts are available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that champions hard work, encourages the pursuit of passion, and celebrates community. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Emmy-award-winning “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” along with alternative telecasts for college football, golf, and the UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on “NFL Honors” and ESPN+’s PLACES franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, P.K. Subban, Sue Bird, and John McEnroe. The company also has series at ABC, A+E Networks, NBCUniversal, and Netflix. The Omaha Audio Network provides daily sports talk in partnership with ESPN and Caesars Sportsbook.

