ESPN Releases ‘Greatest Story Ever Played’ Creative for 2022 College Football Season
Campaign highlights the great college football stories created on and off the field
ESPN recently announced its latest creative campaign, ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played,’ promoting the 2022 college football season on ESPN. A collaboration with Arts & Letters, the campaign highlights the sentiment surrounding great college football stories – on and off the field – and the variety of ways the sport captures the attention of fans.
The creative launched across ESPN networks Saturday, Aug. 27, debuting during ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot preview show.
“There are a million great college football stories with a million great ways to tell them, and that’s what we aim to capture with ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ platform,” said Emeka Ofodile, ESPN Vice President, Sports Marketing. “It’s a campaign built to celebrate the return of football and the numerous stories that will unfold from Week 0 until the confetti falls in January.”
The creative – which is part of the larger campaign – features Emmy Award-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit giving a riveting lecture about ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ to a classroom filled with fans, coaches, mascots and band members across all the conferences that make up the fabric of the college football universe.
Cameos include Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman; school mascots Big Al (Alabama), Lucille (Cincinnati), Rameses (North Carolina) and Sebastian the Ibis (Miami); Michigan and Utah cheerleaders; the Tennessee State Tiger Gems dance team and a TSU Aristocrat of Bands drum major; and The Ohio State sousaphone player.
In all, more than 30 different FBS and FCS college football programs were represented among the fans, students, mascots and more during the ESPN shoot – showcasing the depth and diversity of schools within college football.
“The whole idea behind ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ stems from the thought that college football, maybe more than any other sport, is full of incredible stories on and off the field,” said Andrew Kong, Creative Director at Arts & Letters. “We wanted to stay authentic to the sport with real fans, real mascots, real relics — even a real sousaphonist. The conceit for the launch anthem is that all of college football has gathered in this college lecture hall, led by Kirk Herbstreit.”
