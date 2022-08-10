ESPN Signs Fantasy and Sports Betting Analyst Liz Loza to Multi-year Contract

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract with Liz Loza, who will work for ESPN as a fantasy and sports betting analyst. Loza will be joining the ESPN fantasy and betting teams.

She will be a regular contributor focusing on fantasy rankings, developing weekly columns and picks, with appearances on Fantasy Football Now, Fantasy Focus Football, Daily Wager, and other studio shows.

“I am thrilled to join ESPN’s best-in-class team of fantasy and betting analysts,” Loza said. “Collectively collaborating and creating content with this esteemed group – and for such an expansive and loyal fanbase – is an absolute honor. Be warned that I’m buying the dip on Cam Akers, and am always ready to bet on an underdog!”

Loza will make her ESPN debut August 10, and join the team during the ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon, with appearances on Fantasy Football Now and the Fantasy Football Draft on August 15 and 16 respectively. Her debut Daily Wager appearance will come during the upcoming football season.

Prior to joining ESPN, Loza was at Yahoo! Sports working on a variety of fantasy football-related content such as Fantasy Football Live for seven seasons, co-hosting Ekeler’s Edge with Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and other original programming. Additionally, she interviewed numerous star athletes and coaches live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as part of her coverage of Super Bowl LVI.

Loza is a graduate of Brown University and resides in Los Angeles.