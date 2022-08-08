ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: First Place St. Louis Cardinals Host Defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves on August 28

ESPN today announced its game selection for the August 28 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The red-hot St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who lead the National League Central, will host the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Karl Ravech, analysts Eduardo Perez and World Series Champion David Cone and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary for the exclusive, national telecast. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will lead into the game at 6 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

On Deck:

The American East-leading New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will visit their archrival Boston Red Sox this Sunday, August 14, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. KayRod Cast, with World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay, will accompany the traditional Sunday Night Baseball telecast on ESPN2. National Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will join KayRod Cast in studio during the game.

Upcoming Sunday Night Baseball schedule:

August 14 New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox* August 21 MLB Little League Classic presented by GEICO: Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles August 28 Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals September 4 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

*KayRod Cast alternate presentation on ESPN2

