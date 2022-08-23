ESPN Teams Up with SOFI TUKKER to launch US Open 2022 Promo Campaign

From Dance Music Superstars SOFI TUKKER

ESPN’s promotional campaign for the 2022 US Open in New York – the last of tennis’ four Major championships of the year– debuts today, August 23, across ESPN channels and platforms. The promo features a special performance by electronic-pop duo SOFI TUKKER and captures the electrifying atmosphere of the US Open’s primetime night matches.

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open begins Monday, Aug. 29, launching two weeks of marathon telecasts with all matches from all courts available. The ESPN App will be the all-in-one home for US Open coverage, with ESPN and ESPN2 telecasts and the matches streaming on ESPN+ and ESPN3.

The spot was filmed on The Rooftop Pier 17 at NYC’s South Street Seaport and was transformed into a tennis dreamland inspired by the magical realism and ecstatic colors of SOFI TUKKER’S “WET TENNIS” album, tour, and fashion line. The group performs their latest single “Summer In New York” in celebration of one of the most beloved and unifying sporting events in the city and across the world, the US Open. Watch the campaign here.

“We heard a lot about SOFI TUKKER, both internally and across the industry, and we knew their “Summer in New York” track could be a great fit for the US Open”, said Chris McClure, senior creative director, Grande & Leonard Creative, ESPN. “We wanted to capture the energy that SOFI TUKKER brings in an authentic way with a music video-style shoot, and show off how the song and atmosphere perfectly represent the magic of the US Open.”

“The fact that the US Open is happening during the summertime in New York… feels like fate, given we put out a song called “Summer In New York” on our album WET TENNIS,” said SOFI TUKKER. “Putting a fun, colorful spin on classic tennis culture and fashion was one of the goals of this album, and to have the opportunity to do that with the US Open and ESPN is a literal dream come true. We are so grateful and beyond excited for this collaboration.”

