ESPN to Air 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 6
- Coverage Begins at a New Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Eight Former Players, Coaches & Officials to be Honored; Chris Berman to Emcee
- ESPN’s 27th Year Televising the Annual Event; Suzy Kolber, Louis Riddick, Chris Mortensen to lead the coverage from Canton, Ohio
ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement returns for the 27th year on Saturday, Aug. 6, as eight enshrines officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Coverage of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, a new afternoon time for the annual event. ESPN Radio will also offer live coverage of the event.
The class of 2022 consists of eight “Heroes of the Game:” Tony Boselli (Jacksonville Jaguars), Cliff Branch (Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders), Leroy Butler (Green Bay Packers), Art McNally (National Football League Official), Sam Mills (New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers), Richard Seymour (New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders), Dick Vermeil (Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs) and Bryant Young (San Francisco 49ers).
Live from Canton, Ohio, ESPN’s 26-year veteran host Suzy Kolber will anchor the Enshrinement Ceremony with ESPN’s NFL front office insider Louis Riddick and 2016 Dick McCann Award winner Chris Mortensen. For the 22nd year, ESPN’s Chris Berman, who was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2010, will emcee the ceremony.
ESPN Radio will also broadcast the enshrinees’ speeches and share insights from special guests throughout the day on Saturday. On the ground in Canton, Jaguars’ reporter, Mike DiRocco will be covering all festivities around the induction ceremonies on behalf of NFL Nation.
NFL Nation’s Coverage of the Eight “Heroes of the Game:”
Throughout the month, ESPN’s NFL Nation has been honoring the inductees on ESPN.com with features on how each of them forged their path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Highlights include:
- ‘He was a trendsetter’: Why Art McNally will be the first official enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame – Kevin Seifert writes about a different era for NFL officials and how McNally wanted to educate people about the game and the rules. McNally’s legacy includes elements that helped transform the game, including instant replay.
- Dick Vermeil’s ‘burnout’ turned into an unconventional Hall of Fame career – Adam Teicher writes about Dick Vermeil’s unique journey in the NFL after his surprise retirement in 1982 at just 46 years old. Vermeil was “eroding,” after averaging four hours of sleep per night and conducting long, grueling practices. When he returned to coach 14 years later, the game had changed, but so had he. And he proved he changed with the times when he won a Super Bowl with “The Greatest Show On Turf” St. Louis Rams.
- ‘He looked like he belonged — and he did’ – How underdog Sam Mills became a Hall of Famer – David Newton and Mike Triplett write about how Sam Mills’ path to the NFL was anything but routine. He wasn’t the biggest player, but the dominant inside linebacker overcame long odds to make it to the NFL, then reached iconic status by helping shape the legacies of two franchises before his death in 2005 at age 45 due to intestinal cancer.
- Green Bay Packers great LeRoy Butler earned HOF nod with patience, perseverance – Rob Demovsky writes how LeRoy Butler is known for originating the Lambeau Leap, but his story goes well beyond the famous celebration. His Hall of Fame résumé stands on its own without any post-touchdown celebrations.
- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Cliff Branch’s impact went far beyond world-class speed – Paul Gutierrez talked to teammates of Cliff Branch, as well as former head coach Tom Flores, to find out what made Branch such a great player. Everyone knew about his speed, but they didn’t see what he did at practice to hone his skills.
- Why six former rivals campaigned for San Francisco 49ers’ Bryant Young – Nick Wagoner writes about how Bryant Young never would have made the HOF if induction were based on self-promotion. Young was humble, but his performance spoke volumes. That’s why former rivals of the 49ers star took it upon themselves to become advocates for Young’s HOF campaign.
- How Richard Seymour’s versatility, values made him an underrated Patriots force – Mike Reiss writes how Richard Seymour’s leadership and ability to dominate at any position on the defensive line helped fuel New England’s first three title teams. “We could put Richard anywhere and be successful with it. When you have that type of talent and domination from that position, that’s how you win championships,” Patriots great Tedy Bruschi said of Seymour.
- A bittersweet day for Tony Boselli – Mike DiRocco writes how Tony Boselli’s father didn’t live long enough to see his son make the Hall of Fame, but he recorded a congratulatory message for him before he passed. Boselli is the first Jaguar to be inducted. Coming Thursday, Aug. 4.
