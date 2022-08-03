ESPN to Air 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 6

Coverage Begins at a New Time: 12 p.m. ET

Eight Former Players, Coaches & Officials to be Honored; Chris Berman to Emcee

ESPN’s 27th Year Televising the Annual Event; Suzy Kolber, Louis Riddick, Chris Mortensen to lead the coverage from Canton, Ohio

ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement returns for the 27th year on Saturday, Aug. 6, as eight enshrines officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Coverage of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, a new afternoon time for the annual event. ESPN Radio will also offer live coverage of the event.

The class of 2022 consists of eight “Heroes of the Game:” Tony Boselli (Jacksonville Jaguars), Cliff Branch (Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders), Leroy Butler (Green Bay Packers), Art McNally (National Football League Official), Sam Mills (New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers), Richard Seymour (New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders), Dick Vermeil (Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs) and Bryant Young (San Francisco 49ers).

Live from Canton, Ohio, ESPN’s 26-year veteran host Suzy Kolber will anchor the Enshrinement Ceremony with ESPN’s NFL front office insider Louis Riddick and 2016 Dick McCann Award winner Chris Mortensen. For the 22nd year, ESPN’s Chris Berman, who was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2010, will emcee the ceremony.

ESPN Radio will also broadcast the enshrinees’ speeches and share insights from special guests throughout the day on Saturday. On the ground in Canton, Jaguars’ reporter, Mike DiRocco will be covering all festivities around the induction ceremonies on behalf of NFL Nation.

NFL Nation’s Coverage of the Eight “Heroes of the Game:”

Throughout the month, ESPN’s NFL Nation has been honoring the inductees on ESPN.com with features on how each of them forged their path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Highlights include:

