ESPN Unveils 2022 Regular Season Collegiate Soccer and Volleyball Schedules

ESPN is serving up hundreds of men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball matchups this fall, continuing as the top destination for fall collegiate sports. An extensive slate of nearly 400 games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), ACC Network (ACCN) and Longhorn Network.

More than 4,000 additional events will be available via ESPN3, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra, as well as ESPN+, which will feature a variety of conferences including the ASUN, America East, American, Atlantic Ten, Big 12, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Southland, Summit League, Sun Belt and Western Athletic.

NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer

The fall 2022 men’s soccer slate boasts more than 55 games across ESPN platforms. The season starts on Thursday, Aug. 25, with a top-20 showdown as No. 9 New Hampshire takes on No. 20 Maryland at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Top-ranked and reigning national champion Clemson notches their first televised appearance of the season the following day, as they host No. 13 Indiana at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

ACC Network will showcase some of the best men’s soccer competition in the country this season, with nearly 20 games set for ACCN. No. 15 Wake Forest hosts UCF to start ACCN’s televised coverage, with the teams facing off at 8 p.m. Dalen Cuff will once again pair up the Devon Kerr in the booth for the Friday Night Primetime ACC men’s matchup. For full details on ACCN’s fall sports schedule, including field hockey, please click here.

Additional ranked teams making televised appearances this season include No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 6 West Virginia, No. 7 Pittsburgh, No. 12 Duke, No. 17 Hofstra, No. 21 Penn State and No. 24 North Carolina.

NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer schedule features nearly 200 matches for fall 2022. The action starts early with Texas hosting Incarnate Word in an exhibition game on Friday, Aug. 12. SEC Network is set for an explosive early season showdown, as top-ranked and defending national champion Florida State travels to Columbia for a matchup with No. 12 South Carolina.

Spotlighting the top teams in the country, this year’s TV slate includes 16 of the preseason top 25: No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 Duke, No. 4 Virginia, No. 5 Santa Clara, No. 6 Rutgers, No. 7 TCU, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 South Carolina, No. 13 UCLA, No. 16 Notre Dame, No. 17 Pepperdine, No. 18 Ole Miss, No. 21 Stanford, and No. 25 Clemson.

Mike Watts and Jill Loyden will team up to call the weekly Thursday Night Primetime matchup on SEC Network. Loyden was a standout collegiate goalkeeper at Villanova and a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team. Also returning is play-by-play commentator Alex Perlman, who will pair up in the booth with former Georgia standout Marion Crowder. Crowder will also provide halftime analysis with former Kentucky head coach, Ian Carry.

On ACC Network, Jenn Hildreth and Lori Lindsey are teaming up to call the Thursday Night Primetime ACC Network showdown. Lindsey was a two-time ACC Player of the year (2000, 2001) while at Virginia.

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball

The fall 2022 women’s volleyball lineup highlights nearly 300 matches across ESPN platforms, with more than 100 games slated for ESPN’s linear networks. The early season starts with three straight days of opening weekend coverage set for SEC Network, including five-time defending conference champion Kentucky serving up action on Sunday, Aug. 28. Full details on SEC Network’s fall sports schedule can be found here.

2021 NCAA Champion Wisconsin leads a stacked lineup of Top 25 teams from the final poll of the 2021 season featured across ESPN linear networks, including the top-ranked Badgers, No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Purdue, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 8 Georgia Tech, No. 9 BYU, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 12 Washington, No. 13 UCLA, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 15 Florida, No. 16 Illinois, No. 18 Utah, No. 19 Kansas, No. 21 Stanford, No. 24 Oregon and No. 25 Miami (Fla.).

ESPN’s volleyball coverage will have a full roster of on-air commentators, including play-by-plays Jay Alter, Kevin Barnett, Krista Blunk, Drew Carter, Tyler Denning, Eric Frede, Sam Gore, Alex Loeb, Courtney Lyle, Bill Spaulding and Paul Sunderland. Analysts will include Nicole Branagh, Kelly Burke, Shelby Coppedge, Emily Ehman, Amy Gant, Katie George, Jennifer Hoffman, Holly McPeak, Courtney Thompson, Missy Whittemore and Christine Williamson.

NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Aug 25 5:30 p.m. No. 9 New Hampshire at No. 20 Maryland ESPNU 8 p.m. UCF at No. 15 Wake Forest ACC Network Fri, Aug 26 7 p.m. No. 13 Indiana at No. 1 Clemson ESPNU Sun, Aug 28 6 p.m. No. 21 Penn State at Syracuse ACC Network Mon, Aug 29 7 p.m. No. 6 West Virginia at No. 7 Pitt ACC Network Fri, Sep 9 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia ACC Network Tue, Sep 13 TBD James Madison at NC State ACC Network Fri, Sep 16 7 p.m. Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson ACC Network Fri, Sep 23 8 p.m. No. 7 Pitt at Louisville ACC Network Fri, Sep 29 6 p.m. Boston College at No. 4 Notre Dame ACC Network Fri, Sep 30 8 p.m. No. 1 Clemson at No. 24 North Carolina ACC Network Fri, Oct 7 8 p.m. No. 1 Clemson at No. 7 Pitt ACC Network Fri, Oct 14 5 p.m. Wisconsin at No. 20 Maryland ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 4 Notre Dame at No. 12 Duke ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 24 North Carolina at NC State ACC Network Tue, Oct 18 7 p.m. No. 17 Hofstra at Virginia ACC Network Fri, Oct 21 6 p.m. No. 24 North Carolina at Boston College ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 7 Pitt at No. 12 Duke ACC Network Tue, Oct 25 7 p.m. Michigan at No. 4 Notre Dame ACC Network Fri, Oct 28 6 p.m. No. 12 Duke at Virginia Tech ACC Network 8 p.m. Louisville at No. 15 Wake Forest ACC Network Sun, Oct 30 Noon Princeton at Brown ESPNU

NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Aug 12 8 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas (exh.) Longhorn Network Thu, Aug 18 7 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at No. 12 South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. Lipscomb at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Aug 21 1 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at Georgia ESPNU Thu, Aug 25 5 p.m. Baylor at Florida Longhorn Network 6 p.m. Auburn at No. 1 Florida State ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 2 Duke at No. 11 Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. North Carolina at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Aug 28 1 p.m. Baylor at North Carolina Longhorn Network 1:30 p.m. Minnesota at Mississippi State ESPNU 2 p.m. Arkansas State at No. 8 Arkansas SEC Network 4 p.m. Florida at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Sep 4 Noon No. 13 UCLA at No. 10 North Carolina ACC Network 2 p.m. Kansas at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Sep 8

6 p.m. Oregon State at No. 4 Virginia ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 2 Duke ACC Network Utah State at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Sep 11 1:30 p.m. Army at Boston College ACC Network 2 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas Longhorn Network 3 p.m. NC State at No. 12 South Carolina ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Cornell at Syracuse ACC Network Thu, Sep 15 6 p.m. High Point at NC State ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 12 South Carolina at Alabama SEC Network Texas Southern at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 25 Clemson ACC Network Sun, Sep 18 1 p.m. LSU at Vanderbilt ESPNU 2 p.m. UCF at Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Wake Forest at NC State ACC Network Thu, Sep 22 5 p.m. Wisconsin at Purdue ESPNU 6 p.m. Miami at Pitt ACC Network 7 p.m. Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 25 Clemson at Wake Forest ACC Network Sun, Sep 25 Noon Georgia at Florida ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 7 TCU at Kansas ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 18 Ole Miss at Auburn SEC Network 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 2 Duke at NC State ACC Network Thu, Sep 29 6 p.m. No. 16 Notre Dame at Boston College ACC Network 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas SEC Network 8 p.m. NC State at No. 25 Clemson ACC Network Fri, Sep 30 8 p.m. Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Oct 2 Noon Syracuse at Wake Forest ACC Network 2 p.m. Kentucky at LSU SEC Network Thu, Oct 6 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Miami ACC Network 7 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at No. 4 Virginia ACC Network Kansas State at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Oct 9 Noon No. 1 Florida State at No. 16 Notre Dame ESPNU Noon Boston College at Louisville ACC Network 2 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 18 Ole Miss ESPNU Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network 2 p.m. Florida at Missouri SEC Network 4 p.m. Indiana at No. 6 Rutgers ESPNU No. 11 Tennessee at Georgia SEC Network Thu, Oct 13 6 p.m. No. 2 Duke at No. 1 Florida State ACC Network 7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 4 Virginia at Virginia Tech ACC Network Sun, Oct 16 Noon No. 8 Arkansas at Alabama SEC Network 1 p.m. Florida at Kentucky ESPNU 3 p.m. Baylor at West Virginia ESPNU Thu, Oct 20 6 p.m. Syracuse at Pitt ACC Network 7 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 1 Florida State ACC Network Sun, Oct 23 4 p.m. Mississippi State at Vanderbilt SEC Network Thu, Oct 27 6 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at Louisville ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 11 Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 2 Duke at No. 16 Notre Dame ACC Network Oklahoma at Texas Longhorn Network 8:30 p.m. Alabama at Auburn SEC Network Sun, Oct 30 2 p.m. Brown at Penn ESPNU Wed, Nov 2 10:30 p.m. Gonzaga at No. 5 Santa Clara ESPNU

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Schedule