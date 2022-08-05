ESPN Unveils “There’s No Place Like Sports” Billboard in Seattle for Retiring WNBA Legend Sue Bird

ESPN has unveiled a new “There’s No Place Like Sports” billboard in Seattle for WNBA legend Sue Bird in advance of her final regular season home game this weekend for the Seattle Storm. The billboard is located at the corner of 4th Avenue and Stewart Street, just blocks away from Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market. Bird, a WNBA record 13-time All-Star, is retiring after 19 WNBA seasons at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

Bird’s final regular season home game – Las Vegas Aces at Storm (3 p.m. ET) – will be part of an ABC WNBA doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 7, following Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky (1 p.m.). ESPN’s lead WNBA crew of Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will be in Seattle to call the game at Climate Pledge Arena.

Next week, ESPN platforms will have additional assets and tributes honoring Bird and fellow WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx, who is retiring after 15 seasons.

On “There’s No Place Like Sports”

ESPN launched the “There’s No Place Like Sports” brand campaign in September 2019, focusing on the universal themes and the human stories that exist in sports – and the role ESPN plays in telling those stories.

The billboard in Seattle – which will stay up through the 2022 WNBA Finals – honors Bird for her iconic role in Seattle sports, having played her entire professional career in the city, helping lead the Storm to four WNBA Championships.

Most recently, ESPN unveiled a “There’s No Place Like Sports” billboard in North Carolina for Hall of Fame Duke men’s head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski in advance of his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Other ESPN billboards have celebrated Bubba Wallace (Birmingham, Ala., for his NASCAR victory at nearby Talladega Superspeedway); Shalane Flanagan (Boston, Mass., and Portland, Ore., in honor of her running six marathons in six weeks); Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles, for his Super Bowl LVI victory); and the Seattle Kraken (Seattle, recognizing the expansion NHL franchise’s new salmon toss tradition).

