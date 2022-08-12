ESPN’s 2022 MLS All-Star Game Viewership Up 86 Percent  

ESPN Scores Most-Viewed MLS All-Star Game on U.S. English Language Network Since 2018

ESPN’s telecast of the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target – a 2-1 MLS All-Stars victory over Mexico’s Liga MX All-Stars from 8:30 – 11 p.m. ET – averaged 334,000 viewers, up 86 percent compared to the 180,000 viewers for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game which featured the same MLS-Liga MX All-Stars format. The 2022 MLS audience peaked from 9:15-9:30 p.m. with 420,000 viewers.

With 334,000 average viewers, Wednesday night’s game scored the most viewed MLS All-Star Game on a U.S. English language network since 2018 – a 1-1 tie in regulation between MLS All-Stars and Juventus, won by the visiting Italian Serie A team in a 5-3 penalty shootout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (463,000 viewers).

Highlights:

55 percent of the audience for 2022 MLS All-Star Game were P18-49

Median age of the audience for Wednesday night’s game on ESPN was 41 years, compared to 48 in 2021.

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game is the second straight competitive match between teams of top players from the two North American leagues – Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

Top 10 markets: Austin, Texas (0.6), Cincinnati (0.5), Seattle-Tacoma (0.5), Los Angeles (0.5), Nashville, (0.4), Pittsburgh (0.4), Denver (0.4), Kansas City (0.3), Minneapolis-St. Paul (0.3), and San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose (0.3).

