First Take Sees Double-Digit Audience Growth, Special Shows in August

Up 12 Percent from 2021 with 323,000 Average Viewers

Aug. 25 Show from The Star in Frisco was Most-Watched Episode since June

Roadtrip Continues Friday from Canton for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

In August (8/1-8/26), ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take – featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim – saw double-digit viewership growth, as well as multiple special shows outside of its usual Seaport Studio. Overall, First Take was up 12 percent vs. 2021, averaging 323,000 viewers. This also marks the show’s most-watched Aug. since 2019.

The month also saw two special, on-site shows, including a trip to The Star in Frisco for the Dallas Cowboys inaugural Blue Carpet and Season Kickoff event. The Aug. 25 edition was up 29 percent from the comparable show in 2021 and was the most-watched First Take episode overall since June. The Aug. 15 edition, celebrating Smith’s return from a yacht on the Hudson River, was also up a significant 5 percent year-over-year.

“August is always an exciting time for First Take and the special shows from Frisco and the Hudson River really added something extra to the month for fans and showcased the creativity of our team as well,” said Antoine Lewis, vice president, production. “We have great momentum heading into a very busy time on the sports calendar and we’re ready for what’s next.”

REMINDER: First Take’s roadtrip continues Friday in Canton, OH, for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend. Smith and Qerim will be live from the First Take set at Tom Benson Stadium from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET, with doors opening for fans at 8:30 a.m. Full details.

-30-

Media Contact: Michael Skarka ([email protected])