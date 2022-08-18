Former UNC Football Standout Tre Boston and Florida State Alum Taylor Tannebaum Join Mark Packer as Co-Hosts of ACC Network’s New Afternoon Show ACC PM

Former NFL safety and North Carolina football standout Tre Boston and Florida State alumna and sports anchor Taylor Tannebaum are joining ACC Network as co-hosts of ACCN’s new daily studio show, ACC PM. Debuting Monday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. ET, ACC PM will feature Mark Packer, Boston and Tannebaum live from the studio home in Packer’s basement in Charlotte, N.C., weekdays from 4-7 p.m.

As announced at last month’s ACC Football Kickoff, ACC PM will have a football focus while also delivering news and commentary from around the ACC’s 15 institutions. ACC PM will be produced and remotely managed out of ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., headquarters.

“We are excited to have Taylor and Tre join our ACCN team and team up with Pack in the basement” said Aaron Katzman, ACCN coordinating producer. “All three have special ties to the ACC with Taylor growing up in South Florida and graduating from FSU, Tre being a star on the football field at UNC, and no one is as well-versed about the conference as Mark. This trio will be sure to entertain, engage and educate viewers every weekday afternoon.”

A seven-year NFL veteran, Boston was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. During his five seasons with the Panthers (2014-16, 2019-20), he helped Carolina win the 2016 NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl 50. Boston also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2018). The Fort Myers, Fla., native played four seasons (2010-13) at North Carolina and started multiple games each of those years. He was named to the All-ACC Second Team his senior season in 2013 and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors his junior season in 2012. An energetic playmaker, Boston was a team leader in tackles throughout his Tar Heel career, tallying 274, along with 12 interceptions.

“This is truly a blessing and I’m thankful for ESPN and ACCN for the opportunity to be a part of the network and help launch the new afternoon show,” said Boston. “I love to talk, and this is a professional step I’ve always wanted to take. Mark Packer is the one of the best in the business and Taylor brings a unique and fresh perspective that I’m eager to learn from and grow with. I’m an ACC guy, so to be able to talk ACC football and sports every afternoon is a match made in heaven.”

Tannebaum joins ACCN after spending the last four years as a sports anchor and reporter at WTHR in Indianapolis where she became the station’s first female sports anchor in 2018. She has covered a multitude of events, including the Indianapolis 500, NFL Playoffs and 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, in addition to serving as a key reporter for the Indianapolis Colts and Pacers. Prior to her time at WTHR, Tannebaum spent two years in Huntsville, Ala., at WHNT and three years WTVY in Dothan, Ala., where she covered Alabama and Auburn, including four BCS and College Football Playoff National Championship games from 2013-18. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native earned her bachelor’s degree in media production from Florida State.

“Ever since ACCN launched in 2019, it’s been a dream of mine to be a part of it,” said Tannebaum. “As a Florida State alum, I take great pride in the ACC and I’m humbled to be given the opportunity to highlight the conference every day. Even more exciting is the chance to join forces with Mark Packer and Tre Boston to bring viewers and fans a mix of in-depth insight and personality on ACC PM each afternoon. It’s a team I’m honored to be a part of and a product we are thrilled to share.”

ACCN Takes Its Studio Shows on the Road for Week 0

ACC PM and The ACC Huddle, with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt, will be live from Chapel Hill, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27, respectively, for Week 0 for North Carolina’s season opener against Florida A&M (8 p.m., ACCN). The shows will travel to Blacksburg, Va., for Virginia Tech’s home opener and new head coach Brent Pry’s Lane Stadium debut against Boston College in Week 2 (Sept. 10). Additional live set locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

