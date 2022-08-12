Longhorn Network Set for Extensive Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall
ESPN will continue its unrivaled coverage of fall collegiate sports this season with more than 400 fall sports matchups available across its networks, including Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas. Additional games will be available to stream via the ESPN App
LHN will televise 25 Texas soccer and volleyball matches throughout the fall sports season which begins Thursday, Aug. 18.
Texas volleyball will make 13 appearances on Longhorn Network, and opens the season on LHN on Wednesday, Aug. 31 against Minnesota at 7 p.m. CT. Texas will face eight Big 12 foes at Gregory Gymnasium that will air on LHN.
Texas Volleyball on Longhorn Network
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Aug. 31
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, Sept. 7
|7 p.m.
|UC Davis at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Sept. 9
|2 p.m.
|Denver at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Sept. 15
|8 p.m.
|Houston at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Sept. 16
|7 p.m.
|High Point at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Sept. 24
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, Oct. 5
|7 p.m.
|TCU at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, Oct. 12
|7 p.m.
|Kansas State at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Oct. 22
|7 p.m.
|West Virginia at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, Oct. 26
|7 p.m.
|Texas Tech at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, Nov. 9
|7 p.m.
|Iowa State at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, Nov. 16
|7 p.m.
|Kansas at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Nov. 19
|7 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas
|LHN
Texas soccer will make 11 appearances LHN during the regular season beginning with the Longhorns hosting Lipscomb on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. CT for its home opener at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field. Texas will face one preseason top 25 team on LHN, No. 10 North Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 25, while the Longhorns Big 12 LHN slate kicks off Friday, Sept. 30 against Baylor. Additionally, UT’s exhibition match against Incarnate Word, tonight at 7 p.m., will also air on LHN.
Texas Soccer on Longhorn Network
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, Aug. 12
|7 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at Texas (exhibition)
|LHN
|Thu, Aug. 18
|7 p.m.
|Lipscomb at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Aug. 25
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Aug. 28
|3 p.m.
|Florida at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Sept. 8
|7 p.m.
|Utah State at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Sept. 11
|1 p.m.
|UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Sept. 15
|6 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Sept. 18
|1 p.m.
|UCF at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Sept. 30
|7 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Oct. 6
|7 p.m.
|Kansas State at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Oct. 9
|1 p.m.
|Kansas at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Oct. 27
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
|LHN
*United Soccer Coaches Preseason rankings as of Aug. 2
About Longhorn Network
ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.