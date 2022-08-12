Longhorn Network Set for Extensive Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall

Longhorn Network Set for Extensive Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall

Amy Ufnowski 7 hours ago

ESPN will continue its unrivaled coverage of fall collegiate sports this season with more than 400 fall sports matchups available across its networks, including Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas. Additional games will be available to stream via the ESPN App

LHN will televise 25 Texas soccer and volleyball matches throughout the fall sports season which begins Thursday, Aug. 18.

Texas volleyball will make 13 appearances on Longhorn Network, and opens the season on LHN on Wednesday, Aug. 31 against Minnesota at 7 p.m. CT. Texas will face eight Big 12 foes at Gregory Gymnasium that will air on LHN.

Texas Volleyball on Longhorn Network

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network
Wed, Aug. 31 7 p.m. Minnesota at Texas LHN
Wed, Sept. 7 7 p.m. UC Davis at Texas LHN
Fri, Sept. 9 2 p.m. Denver at Texas LHN
Thu, Sept. 15 8 p.m. Houston at Texas LHN
Fri, Sept. 16 7 p.m. High Point at Texas LHN
Sat, Sept. 24 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas LHN
Wed, Oct. 5 7 p.m. TCU at Texas LHN
Wed, Oct. 12 7 p.m. Kansas State at Texas LHN
Sat, Oct. 22 7 p.m. West Virginia at Texas LHN
Wed, Oct. 26 7 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas LHN
Wed, Nov. 9 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas LHN
Wed, Nov. 16 7 p.m. Kansas at Texas LHN
Sat, Nov. 19 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas LHN

 

Texas soccer will make 11 appearances LHN during the regular season beginning with the Longhorns hosting Lipscomb on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. CT for its home opener at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field. Texas will face one preseason top 25 team on LHN, No. 10 North Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 25, while the Longhorns Big 12 LHN slate kicks off Friday, Sept. 30 against Baylor. Additionally, UT’s exhibition match against Incarnate Word, tonight at 7 p.m., will also air on LHN.

Texas Soccer on Longhorn Network

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network
Fri, Aug. 12 7 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas (exhibition) LHN
Thu, Aug. 18 7 p.m. Lipscomb at Texas LHN
Thu, Aug. 25 7 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at Texas LHN
Sun, Aug. 28 3 p.m. Florida at Texas LHN
Thu, Sept. 8 7 p.m. Utah State at Texas LHN
Sun, Sept. 11 1 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas LHN
Thu, Sept. 15 6 p.m. Texas Southern at Texas LHN
Sun, Sept. 18 1 p.m. UCF at Texas LHN
Fri, Sept. 30 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas LHN
Thu, Oct. 6 7 p.m. Kansas State at Texas LHN
Sun, Oct. 9 1 p.m. Kansas at Texas LHN
Thu, Oct. 27 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas LHN

*United Soccer Coaches Preseason rankings as of Aug. 2

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.

