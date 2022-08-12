Longhorn Network Set for Extensive Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall

ESPN will continue its unrivaled coverage of fall collegiate sports this season with more than 400 fall sports matchups available across its networks, including Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas. Additional games will be available to stream via the ESPN App

LHN will televise 25 Texas soccer and volleyball matches throughout the fall sports season which begins Thursday, Aug. 18.

Texas volleyball will make 13 appearances on Longhorn Network, and opens the season on LHN on Wednesday, Aug. 31 against Minnesota at 7 p.m. CT. Texas will face eight Big 12 foes at Gregory Gymnasium that will air on LHN.

Texas Volleyball on Longhorn Network

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network Wed, Aug. 31 7 p.m. Minnesota at Texas LHN Wed, Sept. 7 7 p.m. UC Davis at Texas LHN Fri, Sept. 9 2 p.m. Denver at Texas LHN Thu, Sept. 15 8 p.m. Houston at Texas LHN Fri, Sept. 16 7 p.m. High Point at Texas LHN Sat, Sept. 24 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas LHN Wed, Oct. 5 7 p.m. TCU at Texas LHN Wed, Oct. 12 7 p.m. Kansas State at Texas LHN Sat, Oct. 22 7 p.m. West Virginia at Texas LHN Wed, Oct. 26 7 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas LHN Wed, Nov. 9 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas LHN Wed, Nov. 16 7 p.m. Kansas at Texas LHN Sat, Nov. 19 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas LHN

Texas soccer will make 11 appearances LHN during the regular season beginning with the Longhorns hosting Lipscomb on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. CT for its home opener at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field. Texas will face one preseason top 25 team on LHN, No. 10 North Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 25, while the Longhorns Big 12 LHN slate kicks off Friday, Sept. 30 against Baylor. Additionally, UT’s exhibition match against Incarnate Word, tonight at 7 p.m., will also air on LHN.

Texas Soccer on Longhorn Network

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network Fri, Aug. 12 7 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas (exhibition) LHN Thu, Aug. 18 7 p.m. Lipscomb at Texas LHN Thu, Aug. 25 7 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at Texas LHN Sun, Aug. 28 3 p.m. Florida at Texas LHN Thu, Sept. 8 7 p.m. Utah State at Texas LHN Sun, Sept. 11 1 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas LHN Thu, Sept. 15 6 p.m. Texas Southern at Texas LHN Sun, Sept. 18 1 p.m. UCF at Texas LHN Fri, Sept. 30 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas LHN Thu, Oct. 6 7 p.m. Kansas State at Texas LHN Sun, Oct. 9 1 p.m. Kansas at Texas LHN Thu, Oct. 27 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas LHN

*United Soccer Coaches Preseason rankings as of Aug. 2

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.