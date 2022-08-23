Nine of College Football’s Top 10, 20 of AP Top 25 Set for ESPN Networks in First Two Weeks of 2022 Season

All 10 FBS conferences featured across a dozen ESPN platforms

Only three ranked vs. ranked FBS matchups in the country in Week 1 set for ABC, ESPN

Multiple FCS Top 25 teams highlighted on ESPN networks

College football returns with more than 60 matchups set for ESPN networks in the first two weeks of the season. Nine of the nation’s top 10 teams and 20 of the AP Top 25 are slated for center stage across ESPN platforms in Weeks 0 and 1, kicking off an unmatched schedule of top rivalries, non-conference showdowns and more during the 2022 campaign.

ESPN’s opening weeks schedule features teams from all 10 FBS conferences with games airing on a dozen ESPN platforms – ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ESPN Radio.

On ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Notre Dame treks to Columbus to take on the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes under the lights of The Shoe (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the call in primetime, with ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot pregame show kicking off Saturday morning on ESPN and ESPNU (9 a.m. – noon).

ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage includes defending national champion No. 3 Georgia and Pac-12 powerhouse No. 11 Oregon facing off at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff at 3:30 p.m., with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the TV call. On ESPN Radio, the new lead crew of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will announce the action from Atlanta. At noon on Saturday, Colorado State visits No. 8 Michigan in Ann Arbor on ABC with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich returning for their second season on the mic together.

ABC’s Sunday night showdown (Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.) between Florida State and LSU at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff features Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on ABC, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Ian Fitzsimmons on ESPN Radio.

On ESPN Saturday, a pair of early-season non-conference showcases are set for afternoon and primetime presentations. At 3:30 p.m., CFP semifinalist No. 23 Cincinnati kicks off the season against No. 19 Arkansas, featuring Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon. Defending Pac-12 champion No. 7 Utah takes on Florida at the Swamp at 7 p.m., with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden on the call. ESPN starts the day with in-state action, as No. 13 NC State faces off against East Carolina in Greenville at noon, with Anish Shroff, first-year analyst Brock Osweiler and Lauren Sisler announcing the action.

An all-ACC matchup is scheduled for ESPN on Labor Day Monday, as No. 4 Clemson and Georgia Tech face off in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff at 8 p.m. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will be on the call in Atlanta on Sept. 5.

Kicking off Week 1 on ESPN is the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick – a Pittsburgh alum – and Harry Lyles Jr. will team up on the mic for one of the sport’s oldest rivalries, with the 105th game in the series marking the first matchup between the Mountaineers and Panthers since 2011. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will also post up from Pitt for a special Thursday show starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Week 0 action begins with the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, the second straight season the showdown has been scheduled in Week 0. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Jay Walker, Tiffany Greene and Quint Kessenich will call the annual showdown between MEAC and SWAC schools, as Howard and Alabama State match up in the 4K Game of the Week on Saturday, Aug. 27 on ESPN at 7 p.m. A SkyCam feed will be available on the ESPN App, and further details on ESPN’s coverage of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff to be revealed later this week.

Also on Week 0 Saturday, the ninth FCS Kickoff features Jacksonville State and FCS No. 10 Stephen F. Austin on ESPN. Brian Custer, Dustin Fox and Tiffany Blackmon will be on the mic as Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl kicks off its 100th year. The following week at the Cramton Bowl, Tuskegee plays Fort Valley State in the second annual Boeing Red Tails Classic – a matchup of HBCU programs that honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen – on Sunday, Sept. 4 (7 p.m., ESPNU) with John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia on the call.

ACC Network starts its fourth season with a pair of Week 0 matchups, with Drew Carter, Roddy Jones and Lericia Harris on the call at 5 p.m. for Duquesne at Florida State, and Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs announcing Florida A&M at North Carolina at 8:15 p.m. ACCN then features a Thursday throwdown and a Saturday tripleheader in Week 1, including ranked squads No. 16 Miami and No. 22 Wake Forest in action.

SEC Network kicks off the season in Knoxville on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Tennessee hosting Ball State at 7 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. The network’s lead commentating crew of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will be on the call for both Thursday and Saturday in primetime, as the trio announces an SEC Saturday Night matchup featuring CFP finalist Alabama to close out a Week 1 SECN tripleheader.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ features its first top 25 team of the season, as No. 10 Baylor plays host to Albany at 7 p.m. Saturday, with Pete Sousa, Chad Brown and Shane Sparks on the call. Full details on college football on ESPN+ to be announced in the coming weeks.

Additional Programming Highlights

Fri, Sept. 2 Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State (7 p.m., ESPN) Talent: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Sat, Sept. 3 Sam Houston State at No. 6 Texas A&M (Noon, SECN) Talent: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter 25 BYU at South Florida (4 p.m., ESPNU) Talent: Ted Emrich, Barrett Brooks, Ashley Stroehlein Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss (4 p.m., SECN) Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang UL Monroe at Texas (8 p.m., LHN) Talent: Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell

Sun, Sept. 4 Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.): Florida A&M vs. No. 17 Jackson State (3 p.m., ESPN2) Talent: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Jalyn Johnson



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Sat, Aug 27 3:30 p.m. FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.):

No. 10 Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville State

Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN 5 p.m. Duquesne at Florida State

Drew Carter, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris ACC Network 7 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff

(Atlanta, Ga.): Howard vs. Alabama State

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Jay Walker,

Tiffany Greene, Quint Kessenich ESPN 8:15 p.m. Florida A&M at North Carolina

Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network 10 p.m. Nevada at New Mexico State

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Thu, Sep 1 6 p.m. St. Francis (PA) at Akron

Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry ESPN3 7 p.m. West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh

Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Ball State at Tennessee

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network South Carolina State at UCF

Richard Cross, Leger Douzable ESPN+ Long Island University at Toledo

Doug Sherman, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN3 Bryant at Florida International ESPN3 7:30 p.m. VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris ACC Network 8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Missouri

Mike Monaco, Dave Steckel ESPNU Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois

Jason Ross, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ Fri, Sep 2 7 p.m. Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason ESPNU Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan

Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray ESPN3 William & Mary at Charlotte ESPN3 7:30 p.m. Temple at Duke

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis ACC Network 8 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Kansas

Noah Reed, Jay Sonnhalter Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 10 p.m. TCU at Colorado

Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Taylor McGregor ESPN Sat, Sep 3 Noon Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ABC No. 13 NC State at East Carolina

Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Lauren Sisler ESPN North Carolina at Appalachian State

Mark Neely, Charles Arbuckle, Dana Boyle ESPNU Sam Houston State at No. 6 Texas A&M

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter SEC Network Rutgers at Boston College

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris ACC Network 12:30 p.m. T-No. 24 Richmond at Virginia ESPN3 2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State

Shawn Kenney, Todd Doxzon Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.):

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami

Jorge Sedano, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne ACC Network Norfolk State at Marshall ESPN3 4 p.m. No. 25 BYU at South Florida

Ted Emrich, Barrett Brooks, Ashley Stroehlein ESPNU Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 5 p.m. Nicholls at South Alabama ESPN3 6 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Ohio

Anthony Lima, JeRod Cherry ESPN+ Middle Tennessee at James Madison ESPN+ Morgan State at Georgia Southern ESPN3 7 p.m. No. 7 Utah at Florida

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden ESPN Albany at No. 10 Baylor

Pete Sousa, Chad Brown, Shane Sparks Big 12 Now on ESPN+ South Dakota at Kansas State

James Westling, LaDarrin McLane, Tori Petry Big 12 Now on ESPN+ UMass at Tulane

Jack Benjamin, Brian Kinchen ESPN+ Army at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ No. 16 SE Louisiana at Louisiana ESPN+ Liberty at Southern Miss ESPN+ Mercer at Auburn

Mike Corey, Aaron Murray, Nicole Rigoni ESPN+/SECN+ Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky

Mike Morgan, Tom Ramsey, Coley Harvey ESPN+/SECN+ Elon at Vanderbilt

Justin Kutcher, Dave Steckel, Ashley ShahAhmadi ESPN+/SECN+ Grambling at Arkansas State ESPN3 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC Memphis at Mississippi State

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPNU Utah State at No. 1 Alabama

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network Georgia State at South Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Chris Doering, Tamara Brown ESPN+/SECN+ Duke’s Mayo Classic (Charlotte, NC):

North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central

Bill Roth, Tyoka Jackson ESPN3* 8 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse

Drew Carter, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network UL Monroe at Texas

Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell Longhorn Network Murray State at Texas Tech

Noah Reed, Taylor McHargue Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Boise State at Oregon State

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN Sun, Sep 4 3 p.m. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.):

Florida A&M vs. No. 17 Jackson State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Jalyn Johnson ESPN2 7 p.m. Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.):

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee

John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Allstate Louisiana Kickoff (New Orleans):

Florida State vs. LSU

TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio Mon, Sep 5 8 p.m. Chick-Fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.):

No. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ESPN

*Tape delay on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m. ET