Nine of College Football’s Top 10, 20 of AP Top 25 Set for ESPN Networks in First Two Weeks of 2022 Season
- All 10 FBS conferences featured across a dozen ESPN platforms
- Only three ranked vs. ranked FBS matchups in the country in Week 1 set for ABC, ESPN
- Multiple FCS Top 25 teams highlighted on ESPN networks
College football returns with more than 60 matchups set for ESPN networks in the first two weeks of the season. Nine of the nation’s top 10 teams and 20 of the AP Top 25 are slated for center stage across ESPN platforms in Weeks 0 and 1, kicking off an unmatched schedule of top rivalries, non-conference showdowns and more during the 2022 campaign.
ESPN’s opening weeks schedule features teams from all 10 FBS conferences with games airing on a dozen ESPN platforms – ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ESPN Radio.
On ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Notre Dame treks to Columbus to take on the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes under the lights of The Shoe (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the call in primetime, with ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot pregame show kicking off Saturday morning on ESPN and ESPNU (9 a.m. – noon).
ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage includes defending national champion No. 3 Georgia and Pac-12 powerhouse No. 11 Oregon facing off at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff at 3:30 p.m., with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the TV call. On ESPN Radio, the new lead crew of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will announce the action from Atlanta. At noon on Saturday, Colorado State visits No. 8 Michigan in Ann Arbor on ABC with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich returning for their second season on the mic together.
ABC’s Sunday night showdown (Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.) between Florida State and LSU at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff features Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on ABC, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Ian Fitzsimmons on ESPN Radio.
On ESPN Saturday, a pair of early-season non-conference showcases are set for afternoon and primetime presentations. At 3:30 p.m., CFP semifinalist No. 23 Cincinnati kicks off the season against No. 19 Arkansas, featuring Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon. Defending Pac-12 champion No. 7 Utah takes on Florida at the Swamp at 7 p.m., with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden on the call. ESPN starts the day with in-state action, as No. 13 NC State faces off against East Carolina in Greenville at noon, with Anish Shroff, first-year analyst Brock Osweiler and Lauren Sisler announcing the action.
An all-ACC matchup is scheduled for ESPN on Labor Day Monday, as No. 4 Clemson and Georgia Tech face off in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff at 8 p.m. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will be on the call in Atlanta on Sept. 5.
Kicking off Week 1 on ESPN is the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick – a Pittsburgh alum – and Harry Lyles Jr. will team up on the mic for one of the sport’s oldest rivalries, with the 105th game in the series marking the first matchup between the Mountaineers and Panthers since 2011. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will also post up from Pitt for a special Thursday show starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Week 0 action begins with the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, the second straight season the showdown has been scheduled in Week 0. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Jay Walker, Tiffany Greene and Quint Kessenich will call the annual showdown between MEAC and SWAC schools, as Howard and Alabama State match up in the 4K Game of the Week on Saturday, Aug. 27 on ESPN at 7 p.m. A SkyCam feed will be available on the ESPN App, and further details on ESPN’s coverage of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff to be revealed later this week.
Also on Week 0 Saturday, the ninth FCS Kickoff features Jacksonville State and FCS No. 10 Stephen F. Austin on ESPN. Brian Custer, Dustin Fox and Tiffany Blackmon will be on the mic as Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl kicks off its 100th year. The following week at the Cramton Bowl, Tuskegee plays Fort Valley State in the second annual Boeing Red Tails Classic – a matchup of HBCU programs that honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen – on Sunday, Sept. 4 (7 p.m., ESPNU) with John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia on the call.
ACC Network starts its fourth season with a pair of Week 0 matchups, with Drew Carter, Roddy Jones and Lericia Harris on the call at 5 p.m. for Duquesne at Florida State, and Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs announcing Florida A&M at North Carolina at 8:15 p.m. ACCN then features a Thursday throwdown and a Saturday tripleheader in Week 1, including ranked squads No. 16 Miami and No. 22 Wake Forest in action.
SEC Network kicks off the season in Knoxville on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Tennessee hosting Ball State at 7 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. The network’s lead commentating crew of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will be on the call for both Thursday and Saturday in primetime, as the trio announces an SEC Saturday Night matchup featuring CFP finalist Alabama to close out a Week 1 SECN tripleheader.
Big 12 Now on ESPN+ features its first top 25 team of the season, as No. 10 Baylor plays host to Albany at 7 p.m. Saturday, with Pete Sousa, Chad Brown and Shane Sparks on the call. Full details on college football on ESPN+ to be announced in the coming weeks.
Additional Programming Highlights
- Fri, Sept. 2
- Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State (7 p.m., ESPN)
- Talent: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
- Sat, Sept. 3
- Sam Houston State at No. 6 Texas A&M (Noon, SECN)
- Talent: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
- 25 BYU at South Florida (4 p.m., ESPNU)
- Talent: Ted Emrich, Barrett Brooks, Ashley Stroehlein
- Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss (4 p.m., SECN)
- Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
- UL Monroe at Texas (8 p.m., LHN)
- Talent: Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell
- Sun, Sept. 4
- Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.): Florida A&M vs. No. 17 Jackson State (3 p.m., ESPN2)
- Talent: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Jalyn Johnson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Sat, Aug 27
|3:30 p.m.
|FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.):
No. 10 Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville State
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Tiffany Blackmon
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Duquesne at Florida State
Drew Carter, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff
(Atlanta, Ga.): Howard vs. Alabama State
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Jay Walker,
Tiffany Greene, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|8:15 p.m.
|Florida A&M at North Carolina
Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|10 p.m.
|Nevada at New Mexico State
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Thu, Sep 1
|6 p.m.
|St. Francis (PA) at Akron
Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Ball State at Tennessee
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|South Carolina State at UCF
Richard Cross, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|Long Island University at Toledo
Doug Sherman, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN3
|Bryant at Florida International
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Missouri
Mike Monaco, Dave Steckel
|ESPNU
|Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois
Jason Ross, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sep 2
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray
|ESPN3
|William & Mary at Charlotte
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|Temple at Duke
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Kansas
Noah Reed, Jay Sonnhalter
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|TCU at Colorado
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 3
|Noon
|Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
|ABC
|No. 13 NC State at East Carolina
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN
|North Carolina at Appalachian State
Mark Neely, Charles Arbuckle, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU
|Sam Houston State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
|SEC Network
|Rutgers at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|12:30 p.m.
|T-No. 24 Richmond at Virginia
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State
Shawn Kenney, Todd Doxzon
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.):
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia
TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
|ESPN
|Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami
Jorge Sedano, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne
|ACC Network
|Norfolk State at Marshall
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|No. 25 BYU at South Florida
Ted Emrich, Barrett Brooks, Ashley Stroehlein
|ESPNU
|Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Nicholls at South Alabama
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Ohio
Anthony Lima, JeRod Cherry
|ESPN+
|Middle Tennessee at James Madison
|ESPN+
|Morgan State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Utah at Florida
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Albany at No. 10 Baylor
Pete Sousa, Chad Brown, Shane Sparks
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|South Dakota at Kansas State
James Westling, LaDarrin McLane, Tori Petry
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|UMass at Tulane
Jack Benjamin, Brian Kinchen
|ESPN+
|Army at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|No. 16 SE Louisiana at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|Liberty at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|Mercer at Auburn
Mike Corey, Aaron Murray, Nicole Rigoni
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky
Mike Morgan, Tom Ramsey, Coley Harvey
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Elon at Vanderbilt
Justin Kutcher, Dave Steckel, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Grambling at Arkansas State
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|Memphis at Mississippi State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPNU
|Utah State at No. 1 Alabama
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|Georgia State at South Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Chris Doering, Tamara Brown
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Duke’s Mayo Classic (Charlotte, NC):
North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central
Bill Roth, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN3*
|8 p.m.
|Louisville at Syracuse
Drew Carter, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|UL Monroe at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell
|Longhorn Network
|Murray State at Texas Tech
Noah Reed, Taylor McHargue
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Boise State at Oregon State
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|Sun, Sep 4
|3 p.m.
|Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.):
Florida A&M vs. No. 17 Jackson State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Jalyn Johnson
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.):
Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Allstate Louisiana Kickoff (New Orleans):
Florida State vs. LSU
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|Mon, Sep 5
|8 p.m.
|Chick-Fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.):
No. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ESPN
*Tape delay on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m. ET