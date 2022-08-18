Rob Gronkowski, Brothers and Father to host UFC 278 with The Gronks Saturday, Aug. 20, on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN+ PPV

Debut UFC Alternate Telecast Part of UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2

ESPN to Co-Produce Telecast with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

ESPN is bringing fans a new additional viewing option for the first time in its coverage of UFC events during this Saturday’s UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 live from Salt Lake City.

The Gronkowski Family–including Rob, brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. and father Gordon–will host the alternate presentation UFC 278 with The Gronks. This will be Rob’s first appearance on ESPN in a host role. Guests will include UFC legend Chuck Liddell, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland and up and coming UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann.

UFC 278 with The Gronks will debut at 9-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ (simulcast). At 10 p.m., it will move to ESPN+ for the ESPN+ PPV where it will stream until the conclusion of the event. Fans who purchase the UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2 PPV will get both the stream hosted by Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan, as well as UFC 278 with The Gronks, giving UFC 278 PPV purchasers more options to enjoy the event.

The latest telecast, produced by ESPN in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, follows the success of the innovative and Emmy Award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, and a variety of original series like the critically acclaimed Places franchise, other alternate telecasts for PGA and the upcoming College Football Playoffs, along with podcasts like Kyle Brandt’s Basement.

“The best way to watch a big UFC fight card is with your friends. And this Saturday, you can hang out with your new friends, the Gronkowskis,” said Glenn Jacobs, vice president of MMA production at ESPN. “They’re fans of the sport, have great family chemistry and this telecast will provide an additional fun and creative way to watch UFC 278.”

“Our family is pumped to be able to team up with Peyton and his team at Omaha Productions to bring some fun and laughs into The Octagon,” said the Gronkowski family. “Get ready for some action-packed fun as we hang out as a family, share stories, and test out our UFC skills.”

“All of us at Omaha are excited to team up with ESPN on the first UFC alternate telecast. There couldn’t be a more fun group to launch the series with than the Gronkowski family,” said Peyton Manning, founder of Omaha Productions. “The Gronkowski brothers and their dad Gordon are putting together an entertaining show that will celebrate the athletes in the Octagon and hopefully introduce the sport to new fans.”

Earlier this year, ESPN and The Walt Disney Company announced an expanded agreement with Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company, a relationship that launched Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. The extension added a fourth year (through 2024 season) for Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, featuring a 10-game annual slate of alternative productions to ESPN’s traditional Monday Night Football telecast. Additionally, the agreement calls for alternate presentations (with other hosts) for UFC, college football and golf to be produced by Omaha Productions in collaboration with ESPN.

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 and UFC 278 with the Gronks (All times ET), Saturday, August 20

Time Platform Programming 8-10 p.m. ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 presented by Modelo (Prelims) 8-9 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) 9-10 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ (simulcast) UFC 278 with the Gronks 10 p.m.-1 a.m. ESPN+ PPV UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 (Main Card) UFC 278 with the Gronks 1 a.m.* ESPN+ UFC Fight Night Post Show: Usman vs. Edwards 2*

*Immediately following Main Event.

UFC returns to Salt Lake City, Utah with a blockbuster welterweight championship bout that will see a rematch between champion Kamaru Usman and No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards. UFC 278: USMAN vs. EDWARDS 2 will take place Sat., August 20 at Vivint Arena with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The Prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (simulcast) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the night’s action starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

