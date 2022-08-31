SEC Network Kicks Off 2022 College Football Campaign with Wide-Ranging Fall Programming Slate

SEC Network welcomes back its fall programming lineup throughout the month of August, leading into the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season and beyond.

SEC Network’s full studio and original programming lineup (in alphabetical order):

Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper (Returns to the Road Saturday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m. ET)

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee continue Saturdays this fall with their cross-section of southern culture and college football. Beginning Saturday, Sept. 3 and continuing weekly during the fall, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live from each SEC Nation site.

Out of Pocket (Returns Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m.)

Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter co-host Out of Pocket, highlighting the duo’s work on the sidelines this fall as they spend Wednesday evenings exploring the world of SEC sports with their unique chemistry and signature humor.

SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors (Returns Saturday, Sept. 3)

Hosted by Dari Nowkhah with Chris Doering, Benjamin Watson and newcomer Takeo Spikes, SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors recaps the biggest football storylines and highlights from the weekend. The show will air each Saturday evening following the completion of the final SEC Network football game.

SEC in 60 (Returns Monday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m.)

Relive the action of SEC Football Saturdays as SEC Network packs an entire day of games into 60 minutes of excitement.

SEC Inside (Returns Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m.)

Taking viewers behind the scenes, SEC Inside follows Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for the week’s opponent. The show is shot in cinematic style delivering unique vantage points and sound from the sidelines. The season debut will feature two episodes focusing on teams from Tennessee as Vanderbilt gameplans for Hawaii and Elon, and the Vols prepare for Ball State.

SEC Nation (Returns Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.)

The ninth season of SEC Nation kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the show traveling to the Natural State for College Football Playoff semifinalist Cincinnati facing off in Fayetteville against Arkansas. The Nation crew previews a full day of football with Laura Rutledge as host for her sixth season – her seventh on the show overall, alongside Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

SEC Now (Tuesday & Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 & 7 p.m.)

SEC Network’s flagship news and information show, SEC Now, is back with Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang as hosts along with a rotating cast of analysts. The show breaks down the latest SEC headlines and storylines in college sports.

SEC This Morning (Returns Friday, Sept. 2, at 8 a.m.)

Hosted by Peter Burns and Chris Doering, SEC This Morning discusses the biggest headlines from around the Southeastern Conference. The show airs weekdays on Sirius XM and is simulcast on SEC Network every Monday and Friday, with a “best of” recap show airing at 2 p.m. leading into Finebaum.

The Paul Finebaum Show (Weekdays at 3 p.m.)

The four-hour daily program, simulcast on ESPN Radio, showcases Finebaum’s compelling opinions and deep knowledge of the SEC, as well as his interactions with his passionate callers – many of whom have followed him for years. The show airs live from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios Monday-Thursday and from each SEC Nation site for #FinebaumFriday throughout the season.

Thinking Out Loud (Returns Monday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.)

Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson return to Monday evenings for their signature college football-related banter. The show provides dedicated and casual football fans alike with fast-paced debate about the teams and games around the SEC. The show seamlessly weaves in fan engagement, with viewers encouraged to tweet @SECNetwork with their opinions throughout the show using the hashtag #TOL.

TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood (Returns Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m.)

The fifth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood debuts on Sunday, Sept. 11. The series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. The James Beard Award-nominated show, hosted by John T. Edge and executive produced by Wright Thompson, showcases Tompkinsville, Ky. to kick off the season.

Each weekly show on SEC Network’s fall schedule will re-air multiple times throughout the week with select studio shows available on demand on the ESPN App.

Day Time (ET) SEC Network Programming Monday 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by YellaWood 2 p.m. Best of SEC This Morning 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions 7 p.m. Thinking Out Loud 8 p.m. SEC in 60 Tuesday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Marathon 8 p.m. SEC Inside Wednesday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Out of Pocket Thursday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Friday 8 a.m. SEC This Morning 2 p.m. Best of SEC This Morning 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville 7 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance Saturday 9 a.m. Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper 10 a.m. SEC Nation* 3 p.m. SEC Now Presented by YellaWood 7 p.m. SEC Now Presented by YellaWood 10:30 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

*SEC Nation presenting sponsors rotate on a weekly basis between Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dr Pepper, Johnsonville and Regions.