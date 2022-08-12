SEC Network Scores Goal with Fall Sports Coverage, Set for More Than 300 Regular Season Soccer and Volleyball Showdowns Across SECN, SECN+
As part of ESPN’s extensive fall sports slate, SEC Network will showcase more than 300 soccer and volleyball matchups on SEC Network and SEC Network+. SEC Network is also the home of the SEC Soccer Tournament to close out the season before postseason play picks up.
SEC Network is set for an explosive early season soccer showdown, as top-ranked and defending national champion Florida State travels to Gamecock country for a matchup with No. 12 South Carolina. In total, 19 televised games are scheduled to spotlight the SEC’s top teams, with a trio of tussles for SEC regular season champion Arkansas and SEC Tournament title-holder Tennessee. This year’s TV slate includes four of the preseason top 25: in addition to the Razorbacks and Lady Vols, No. 12 South Carolina and No. 18 Ole Miss also broke into the top 25 heading into 2022.
Mike Watts and Jill Loyden will team up to call the weekly Thursday Night Primetime matchup on SEC Network. Loyden was a standout collegiate goalkeeper at Villanova and a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team. Also returning is play-by-play commentator Alex Perlman, who will pair up in the booth with former Georgia standout Marion Crowder. Crowder will also provide halftime analysis with former Kentucky head coach, Ian Carry.
The early season volleyball campaign starts with three straight days of opening weekend coverage on SEC Network, including five-time defending conference champion Kentucky serving up action on Sunday, Aug. 28. The Wildcats were also selected as the preseason favorite for the 2022 SEC volleyball season, according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, with Florida voted to finish second. Six SEC squads competed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee joining national seeds Kentucky and Florida in the postseason.
ESPN’s volleyball coverage will have a full roster of on-air commentators, including play-by-plays Jay Alter, Kevin Barnett, Krista Blunk, Drew Carter, Tyler Denning, Eric Frede, Sam Gore, Alex Loeb, Courtney Lyle, Bill Spaulding and Paul Sunderland. Analysts will include Nicole Branagh, Kelly Burke, Shelby Coppedge, Emily Ehman, Amy Gant, Katie George, Jennifer Hoffman, Holly McPeak, Courtney Thompson, Missy Whittemore and Christine Williamson.
In addition to the 50 matchups spotlighted on SEC Network, SEC Network+ boasts more than 250 streamed soccer and volleyball games on the ESPN App via connected devices. For details on how to find live events on SEC Network+, please visit SECNetwork.com.
SEC Network Soccer TV Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, Aug 18
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Florida State at No. 12 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Thu, Aug 25
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Duke at No. 11 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sun, Aug 28
|2 p.m.
|Arkansas State at No. 8 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 4
|2 p.m.
|Kansas at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Thu, Sep 15
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 South Carolina at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Thu, Sep 22
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 25
|4 p.m.
|No. 18 Ole Miss at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Thu, Sep 29
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 2
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky at LSU
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 6
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 9
|2 p.m.
|Florida at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 9
|4 p.m.
|No. 11 Tennessee at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 13
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 16
|Noon
|No. 8 Arkansas at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 20
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 23
|4 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 27
|6:30 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 11 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 27
|8:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|SEC Network
SEC Network Volleyball TV Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, Aug 26
|7 p.m.
|Troy at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Sat, Aug 27
|2 p.m.
|San Diego at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sun, Aug 28
|4 p.m.
|Ohio at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Tue, Aug 30
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at Florida
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 21
|8 p.m.
|Georgia at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 25
|Noon
|LSU at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 25
|2 p.m.
|Auburn at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 28
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 30
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 2
|Noon
|Texas A&M at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 2
|4 p.m.
|Missouri at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 5
|8 p.m.
|Auburn at LSU
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 7
|8 p.m.
|Alabama at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 9
|Noon
|South Carolina at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 12
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 14
|9 p.m.
|Florida at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 16
|2 p.m.
|Auburn at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 19
|8 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 21
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 23
|Noon
|Alabama at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 23
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina at LSU
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 26
|8 p.m.
|Florida at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 30
|Noon
|Arkansas at Florida
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 2
|8 p.m.
|South Carolina at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 6
|Noon
|LSU at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 6
|4 p.m.
|Arkansas at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 11
|9 p.m.
|Kentucky at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 16
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 20
|Noon
|Mississippi State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 20
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 20
|4 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 23
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee at Alabama
|SEC Network