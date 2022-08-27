Serena Headlines Opening Night at US Open on ESPN

Also: Kyrgios on Ashe (ESPN); Tsitsipas, Fernandez on Armstrong (ESPN2)

Serena Williams – very possibly playing the final event of her legendary career – will headline opening night at the US Open on ESPN on Monday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. ET, playing Danka Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montenegro. For the first time, “Cross-Court Coverage” will be employed the first two nights as ESPN shows the action from Arthur Ashe Stadium while ESPN2 focuses on Louis Armstrong Stadium. The second match on Ashe will see Nick Kyrgios facing fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis. The doubleheader on ESPN2 will see No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Daniel Elahi Galan, followed by last year’s US Open women’s finalist, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada squaring off against Oceane Dodin of France.

Williams recently wrote she is “evolving away from tennis” and most observers believe the US Open will be her swansong. She counts six trophies from New York among her 23 Major championships, one short of the record held by Margaret Court. Her opponent, Kovinic, is ranked No. 80 in the world (peaked at No. 46 in 2016) and reached the third round earlier this year at the Australian and French Opens.

Monday afternoon’s coverage on ESPN begins at noon starting with top seed Daniil Medvedev beginning the defense of his first Major title vs. Stefan Kozlov, a 24-year-old from Florida. The second match on Ashe will feature 18-year-old Coco Gauff, this year’s French Open runnerup, playing Leolia Jeanjean. Meanwhile on Armstrong, the matches will include Andy Murray on first, followed by Simona Halep and Madison Keys.

The action on ESPN+ and ESPN3 gets underway at 11 a.m., and Monday’s play includes No. 3 Maria Sakkari, Canadians No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, No. 13 Matteo Berrettini, a battle of Americans in No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj and Elena Yu, No. 31 Shelby Rogers of South Carolina vs. Arantxa Rus, former champs Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Theim (playing No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta), recent Wimbledon finalist No. 5 Ons Jabeur facing American Madison Bringle, American CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Maryna Zanevska, plus to start the day 23-year-old American J.J. Wolf will face No. 16 Roberto Bautista Agut, 34. Playing no earlier than 6 p.m. are No. 10 Taylor Fritz of California and No. 2 Anett Kontaveit

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s order of play on the two biggest courts, the prime-time doubleheaders on Ashe and Armstrong:

Ashe Stadium : Four-time winner No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Rinky Hijikata, Two-time champion Naomi Osaka vs. American No. 19 Danielle Collins

Armstrong Stadium: Defending champion No. 11 Emma Raducanu vs. Alize Cornet, No. 14 Diego Schwarzman vs. American Jack Sock

That day’s daytime matchups:

Ashe Stadium : No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Sebastian Baez, two-time champion Venus Williams vs. Alison Van Uytvanck

Armstrong Stadium: 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini, 2017 winner Sloane Stephens vs. Greet Minnen, No. 11 Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier

ESPN & the 2022 US Open – First Two Rounds

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event Sun Aug 28 1 p.m. ESPN2 SportsCenter at the US Open Mon Aug 29 – Thurs Sept 8 11 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 Up to 16 courts in action Friday Sept 9, Sunday Sept 11 Noon ESPN+, ESPN3 Up to 8 courts in action Mon Aug 29 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Noon ESPN 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round ESPN Deportes First Round Tue Aug 30 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Noon ESPN 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round ESPN Deportes First Round Wed Aug 31 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round Noon ESPN 7 p.m. ESPN Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round ESPN Deportes Second Round Thu Sept 1 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round Noon ESPN 6 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round ESPN Deportes Second Round

