Serena Williams Marathon on ESPN2 Thursday, August 25

ESPN+ Offering 15 Top Matches of Williams’ Career on Demand

To commemorate Serena Williams’ amazing career, ESPN2 will have a 10-hour marathon of five of her memorable Major finals Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. ET. In three of the five, her opponent is her sister Venus, twice at the Australian Open including her most recent Major victory in 2017 and once at Wimbledon. See schedule below.

In addition, ESPN+ is offering a “Best of Serena” collection of 15 matches available on demand. They are all from one of the four Major tournaments and are largely championship matches.

When the US Open begins Monday, August 29 – exclusively across ESPN platforms – all eyes from the tennis world to the entire sports community and even the worldwide media at large will be on Williams, the transcendent superstar. The 40-year-old recently wrote she is “evolving away from tennis.” Most observers believe the US Open will be the final event of her legendary career. She counts six trophies from New York among her 23 Major championships, one short of the record held by Margaret Court.

ESPN2 Presents Memorable Serena Williams Matches

Date Time (ET) Event Thu, Aug 25 7 p.m. 2017 Australian Open – Women’s Championship –Serena Williams vs Venus Williams –Serena’s last Major victory to date. She won while eight weeks pregnant, and without dropping a single set, nor facing a tiebreak in any set throughout the tournament. 9 p.m. 2003 Australian Open – Women’s Championship –Serena Williams vs Venus Williams –With this win, Serena completed the career Grand Slam at the age of 21 – a feat only Steffi Graf has bested in the Open Era. 11 p.m. 2002 Wimbledon – Ladies’ Championship –Serena Williams vs Venus Williams –Facing off against her sister Venus, who was the two-time defending champion, Serena secured her first Wimbledon title and claimed the No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career. Fri, Aug 26 1 a.m. 2012 Wimbledon – Ladies’ Championship –Serena Williams vs Agnieszka Radwanska –Serena ended a two-year Major drought with her fifth Wimbledon victory. 3 a.m. 2012 US Open – Women’s Championship –Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka –With this victory, Serena became the third woman (after Steffi Graf and her sister Venus) in history to win Wimbledon, The Olympics, and the US Open in the same season.

