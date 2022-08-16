Together Again: ESPN Re-Signs Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Three-Time Pro Bowler Matt Hasselbeck, Super Bowl Champion Tedy Bruschi and Accomplished Host Sam Ponder as Sunday NFL Countdown Returns Same Cast for 2022 NFL Season

Super Bowl Champion Rex Ryan, Senior NFL Insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen Also Return

Show Begins Week One, Continues through Super Bowl Sunday

ESPN’s complete Sunday NFL Countdown roster returns for its sixth season together (2017 – present), with the multi-year re-signings of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, and Super Bowl Champion Tedy Bruschi, along with versatile host Sam Ponder. NFL senior insider Chris Mortensen also has a new agreement, extending his 30+ year tenure with ESPN, as does NFL senior insider Adam Schefter, which was announced in March. Super Bowl Champion coach Rex Ryan, who joined ESPN in 2017, is in the midst of a multi-year contract.

“The Sunday NFL Countdown group has created such strong chemistry and has clearly built a connection with our fans,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president and executive producer. “Our blend of perspectives and personalities is perfect for fresh, insightful on-the-field analysis and conversation, regardless of the storyline or breaking news in a given week. It was critical for us to maintain the momentum moving forward.”

Sunday NFL Countdown will make its 2022 season debut in Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 11 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.), as the longtime weekly pregame show originates from ESPN’s Seaport Studios in New York City for the third consecutive season. The three-hour show continues every Sunday morning through Super Bowl Sunday on February 12, 2023. Special Saturday episodes will air for three consecutive weeks, beginning with Week 18 (January 7) and continuing with Super Wild Card Weekend (January 14) and Divisional Weekend (January 21).

Each week, fans can expect fresh analysis and insight from Moss, Hasselbeck, Bruschi and Ryan on the most significant games and storylines. Schefter and Mortensen will provide the latest news from around the league, a staple of Sunday NFL Countdown as the weekend slate looms. Countdown reporters will be stationed at stadiums around the country, providing the latest news from key sites. Award-winning storytelling also will return, through features and interviews.

And, back again, is the fan and player favorite “You Got Mossed” segment.

More on Moss, Hasselbeck, Bruschi and Ponder’s New Agreements

With their new agreements, Ponder and Bruschi will extend their time with ESPN that began in 2011 and 2009, respectively, and, for Moss and Hasselbeck, since 2016. Hasselbeck and Bruschi will continue to appear on additional ESPN studio programming at select times throughout the season. Ponder adds more tent pole events, including the NFL Draft, where she was part of ABC’s coverage this past April. Moss will now be primarily focused on Sunday NFL Countdown.

Moss joined the network following his playing career as one of the most transcendent wide receivers in NFL history. He played 14 NFL seasons, redefining the wide receiver position throughout his brilliant career. In total, he amassed 15,292 career yards and 982 receptions, including 156 for touchdowns. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer inducted in 2018.

Hasselbeck signed with ESPN on the same day he announced his retirement from pro football after 18 NFL seasons, which included starting Super Bowl XL for the Seattle Seahawks. A three-time Pro Bowler, Hasselbeck played for the Green Bay Packers (1998-2000), Seahawks (2001-10), Tennessee Titans (2011-12) and Indianapolis Colts (2013-15). He threw for 36,638 yards, with 212 touchdowns. In 2021, the Seahawks inducted him into their Ring of Honor.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi joined ESPN one week after announcing his NFL retirement. A defensive team captain for seven seasons, Bruschi helped lead the Patriots to nine playoffs, eight division championships, five conference titles and three Super Bowl crowns (XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX). He, along with Moss, also helped guide the 2007 Patriots to the first undefeated 16-0 regular season record in NFL history.

When Ponder assumed the role of Sunday NFL Countdown host in 2017, the Arizona native was just the third person to occupy this position in the 30+ year history of ESPN’s Sunday morning NFL pregame show. In addition to hosting the show, Ponder also contributes NFL interviews and features.During her ESPN tenure, she has contributed to College Football Live and the Sports Emmy Award-winning College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (2012-16). Ponder also served as a reporter for the ABC Saturday Night Football telecast with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in 2016. The versatile commentator began her ESPN career with the Longhorn Network, working studio shows and feature stories.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner: [email protected]

Lily Blum: [email protected]