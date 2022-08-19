Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete & Eduardo Baez Battle for WBO World Featherweight Championship

LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, August 20, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

Giovani Santillan vs. Julio Luna in Welterweight Co-Feature

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez in Special Middleweight Feature

Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Mexican star Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete will defend his WBO featherweight world title in the main event against countryman Eduardo “El Fantastico” Baez on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs), a two-division world champion, returns to the ring for the first time in 10 months to face off against aggressive opponent Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs).

The 10-round welterweight co-feature presents a battle between San Diego native Giovani Santillan (29-0,16 KOs) risking his unbeaten record against opponent Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10 KOs), who is making his United States debut.

In a four-round special feature, undefeated middleweight and 22-year-old prospect Nico Ali Walsh, (5-0, 4 KOs) grandson of Muhammad Ali, will fight 30-year-old Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs) in a rematch of their December 2021 bout that Ali Walsh edged by majority decision. Walsh will fight in the historic venue that hosted one of his grandfather’s most memorable bouts. In March 1973, Ali and Ken Norton battled for 12 rounds at what was then known as San Diego Sports Arena. Ali suffered a broken jaw and lost a split decision in a major upset.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Main Card and Prelims (All Times ET)

10 PM Main Emanuel Navarrete (C) vs. Eduardo Baez ESPN ESPN Deportes ESPN+ WBO Featherweight Co-Feature Giovani Santillan vs. Julio Luna Special Feature Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez 6:30 PM Feature Austin Brooks vs. Oliver Galicia ESPN+ Undercard Lindolfo Delgado vs. Omar Aguilar Undercard Xavier Martinez vs. Alejandro Guerrero Undercard Miguel Contreras vs. Josec Ruiz Undercard Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Yeison Vargas Undercard Antonio Mireles vs. Kaleel Carter

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of the Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

TOP RANK

Evan Korn: 516-510-6014 / [email protected]

Gardy Lopez: 787-246-3668 / [email protected]

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: 646-547-5612 / [email protected]

Dave Nagle: 860-766-2241 / [email protected]