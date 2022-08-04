UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Final Delivers ESPN’s Top Soccer Audience in 2022

Best audience for a women’s soccer match on ESPN since May 2015

The UEFA Women’s European Championship 2022 final – a 2-1 England victory against Germany on Sunday from 12 – 2:30 p.m. ET – delivered an average audience of 971,000 viewers (P2+), making it the most-watched soccer match on ESPN networks in 2022. The audience peaked from 2:15-2:30 p.m. during the second half of overtime with 1.2 million viewers.

England-Germany, the match between two soccer rivals, beat the previous high: 732,000 average viewers on Sunday, June 5, who watched the Wales-Ukraine UEFA World Cup Qualifying Playoff Final on ESPN. The #WEURO2022 final is the most-watched women’s soccer match on ESPN networks since May 30, 2015, USA-South Korea match (998,000 viewers).

Top-10 markets: Norfolk (1.2), San Diego (1.0), Washington, DC (1.0), West Palm Beach (1.0), Austin, Texas (0.9), Miami (0.9), Buffalo (0.8), Raleigh-Durham (0.8), Las Vegas 0.8, and Richmond, Va. (0.7).

The 25-day competition capped an unprecedented summer of women’s sports across ESPN platforms, led by the critically-acclaimed “Fifty/50” content initiative.

Tournament Summary:

The 15 UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 group stage match windows on ESPN2 averaged 172,000 viewers, reflecting a 30 percent increase over the comparable time window (M-F 3-5pm; 132,000 viewers in June).

Four quarterfinal matches delivered an average audience of 320,000 viewers, an 86 percent increase compared to the group stage average

The semifinal matches averaged 326,000 viewers.

Top 5 #WEURO2022 matches :

Date Match Viewers (P2+ ) Sun, Jul 31 England vs. Germany (Final) 971,000 Wed, Jul 20 England vs. Spain (Quarterfinal) 362,000 Sat, Jul 23 France vs. Netherlands (Quarterfinal) 359,000 Wed, Jul 27 Germany vs. France (Semifinal) 336,000 Tue, Jul 26 England vs. Sweden (Semifinal) 315,000

– 30 –